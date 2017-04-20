Government IT Modernization Conference

26 April, 2017 - 28 April, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Join us as top CIO's and a featured Congressman speak out on their critical strategies, management processes, and planned IT solutions for modernizing the government's current information systems. Hear what these executives think about the estimated 90 billion dollar budget and how they plan to utilize these funds to improve our Nation's Information Technology.



The event will explore the latest challenges being faced by the government and how they plan to modernize the current technology within our federal information systems. The topics covered at the event will be:

Ensuring an effective procurement process for IT departments so that they can increase efficiency within their department

Implementing the correct IT solutions, strengthening cyber security, and retaining a skilled IT workforce

Department preparation for the changing state of technology and the role of the CIO





With a 90 billion dollar IT modernization budget just announced, don't miss out on the event that will put you in front of the government officials who will be putting these budget changes into effect. The Government IT Modernization event comes at the right time, join us in March before the government awards the new contract and begins to implement a new IT strategy. Take a look at the agenda to find out more about workshops, speakers, and sessions.



What's Inside:

How to increase efficiency and improve quality while reducing costs through the use of automation

Implementing cybersecuirty strategies to ensure safety and innovation

Ways to Transforming Agency IT to Cloud Based Application Platforms

2017 Speakers

Renee Wynn , Chief Information Officer, NASA

, Chief Information Officer, NASA Kirit Amin, Chief Information Officer, U.S. International Trade Commission

Chief Information Officer, U.S. International Trade Commission Jonathan Alboum , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture Ann Dunkin , Chief Information Officer, County of Santa Clara, California

, Chief Information Officer, County of Santa Clara, California Rod Turk, Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce

Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce Beth Killoran , U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Joseph Klimavicz , Deputy Assistant Attorney General | Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Justice

, Deputy Assistant Attorney General | Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Justice Special Guest and Federal Keynote TBA

and Federal Keynote TBA Maria Roat (tentative), U.S. Small Business Administration

(tentative), U.S. Small Business Administration John B. Owens II , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Mark Schwartz, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Michael Brown , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Ed Mays , Executive Director, Enterprise Data Management and Engineering Directorate, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

, Executive Director, Enterprise Data Management and Engineering Directorate, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Luis Estrada , Deputy Secretary of Information Technology, State of Maryland

, Deputy Secretary of Information Technology, State of Maryland Bridget Gauer, Acting Director, NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center

Acting Director, NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center Congressman Will Hurd

Frontis Wiggins , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State Megan Sikora, IT Director of Resource Allocation and Management, General Services Administration

Source : ASDEvents