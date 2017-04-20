Next-gen GPS Launch System Testing Moves from Raytheon Factory to Customer Site

The testing of the Launch and Checkout System for the Global Positioning System Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, scored high with a pass rate of 97.7 percent and is now transitioning from the Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) factory to Schriever Air Force Base.

The LCS, which performs early orbit checkout, will next go through complete site-specific qualification and acceptance testing, including qualification and verification of the system's external interfaces and performance on the OCX hardware already installed at Schriever. Final cybersecurity checks and configuration audits will also be conducted.





"This achievement moves the system a step closer to delivering enhanced GPS for millions of users worldwide," said Dave Wajsgras , president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "We remain confident in our path forward."

The U.S. Air Force-led GPS Modernization Program will yield new positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for U.S. military and civilian users across the globe. Developed by Raytheon under contract to the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, GPS OCX is replacing the current GPS operational control system and will support the launch of the GPS III satellites. The new system will provide enhanced performance, the effective use of modern civil and military signals and secure information-sharing with unprecedented cyber protection.

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release