Elbit Highlights Advanced Mission Solutions

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, will highlight advanced mission solutions for U.S. Army aircrew readiness during the Army Aviation Association of America's annual summit. The event will take place April 26-28, 2017 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. Elbit Systems of America's exhibit will be located at booth 750.

"Elbit Systems of America is committed to helping keep America safe as well as protecting those who serve our nation," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "We provide U.S. Army Aviators proven and trusted capabilities that enhance their situational awareness and overall mission effectiveness."





Mission solutions to be highlighted at the summit include:

Degraded Visual Environment Solution . From combat missions to humanitarian assistance, U.S. Army Aviators fly in demanding environmental conditions. The company's Degraded Visual Environment (DVE) solution uses intuitive 3D conformal symbology to provide accurate navigational information in a clear, easy to understand manner. This allows pilots to respond quickly to surrounding conditions.

. From combat missions to humanitarian assistance, U.S. Army Aviators fly in demanding environmental conditions. The company's Degraded Visual Environment (DVE) solution uses intuitive 3D conformal symbology to provide accurate navigational information in a clear, easy to understand manner. This allows pilots to respond quickly to surrounding conditions. Helmet Display and Tracking System . The DVE solution employs a hybrid magnetic/inertial helmet tracker and color day and night optical displays known as the Helmet Display Tracking System (HDTS). The HDTS, which mounts to Army-standard HGU-56 aviator's helmet, provides critical flight and drift cues during brownout operations and other extreme environmental situations, as well as the ability to slew weapons or optical payloads to the pilot's line-of-sight. This unique technology improves crew coordination and mission effectiveness.

. The DVE solution employs a hybrid magnetic/inertial helmet tracker and color day and night optical displays known as the Helmet Display Tracking System (HDTS). The HDTS, which mounts to Army-standard HGU-56 aviator's helmet, provides critical flight and drift cues during brownout operations and other extreme environmental situations, as well as the ability to slew weapons or optical payloads to the pilot's line-of-sight. This unique technology improves crew coordination and mission effectiveness. Apache Multi-core Mission Processor . With a commitment to providing innovative solutions that anticipate ever-increasing requirements, the company's multi-core mission processor supports the demands of integrating future technologies that reduce pilot workload and increase mission effectiveness. The open-systems architecture leverages commercial, off-the-shelf technology, resulting in high performance and scalable solutions that meet the critical needs of modern Apache aviators. The multi-core mission processor enhances upgrades with emerging security and standardization requirements.

. With a commitment to providing innovative solutions that anticipate ever-increasing requirements, the company's multi-core mission processor supports the demands of integrating future technologies that reduce pilot workload and increase mission effectiveness. The open-systems architecture leverages commercial, off-the-shelf technology, resulting in high performance and scalable solutions that meet the critical needs of modern Apache aviators. The multi-core mission processor enhances upgrades with emerging security and standardization requirements. Advanced Threat Detection . The cost-effective IR-based missile warning system for all aircraft, PAWS (Passive Airborne Warning Systems), provides protection for pilots during constantly changing combat environments. Based on combat-proven technology, the system allows for early threat detection and warning as well as enhanced situation awareness allowing pilots to focus on their mission, not the threat.

. The cost-effective IR-based missile warning system for all aircraft, PAWS (Passive Airborne Warning Systems), provides protection for pilots during constantly changing combat environments. Based on combat-proven technology, the system allows for early threat detection and warning as well as enhanced situation awareness allowing pilots to focus on their mission, not the threat. New Payload Capabilities . SPECTRO XR is the newest addition to the proven COMPASS family of electro-optic sensor payloads. SPECTRO XR provides 20" payload performance in a compact, highly integrated 15" multi-sensor package. SPECTRO XR brings leap-ahead technology and image processing to airborne and vehicle applications for superior surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting performance.

. SPECTRO XR is the newest addition to the proven COMPASS family of electro-optic sensor payloads. SPECTRO XR provides 20" payload performance in a compact, highly integrated 15" multi-sensor package. SPECTRO XR brings leap-ahead technology and image processing to airborne and vehicle applications for superior surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting performance. FireFly Communications Amplifiers . The FireFly product line is a modular, lightweight, high-power amplifier with swappable and stackable modules allowing maximum mission flexibility for aviators. The new family of amplifiers are available in single channel, dual channel, and four channel models. When integrated with next-gen software-defined networking radios, FireFly amplifiers provide clearer signals and increased range.

. The FireFly product line is a modular, lightweight, high-power amplifier with swappable and stackable modules allowing maximum mission flexibility for aviators. The new family of amplifiers are available in single channel, dual channel, and four channel models. When integrated with next-gen software-defined networking radios, FireFly amplifiers provide clearer signals and increased range. Life Cycle Contractor Support. Elbit Systems of America delivers Life Cycle Contractor support to keep U.S. Army Aviators flying. We provide quick reaction and expeditionary services to include base operations, supply chain management, engineering services, complex aircraft modifications, and field/depot level maintenance for the Army's rotary and fixed-wing fleet.

Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release