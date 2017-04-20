BAE and Leonardo Drs to Pursue Advanced Threat Detection Opportunities for US Army Aircraft
- Working together to pursue advanced threat detection opportunities for U.S. Army aircraft
To provide military aircrews with enhanced protection from new and emerging threats, BAE Systems and Leonardo DRS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer advanced threat detection capabilities for U.S. Army fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. The two companies will collaborate to develop an advanced infrared-based threat warning system to meet current and evolving operational requirements for Army aircraft survivability.
“By merging Leonardo DRS’ extensive infrared sensors expertise with our proven threat warning capabilities, we’re able to offer survivability solutions not available today,” said Paul Markwardt, vice president and general manager of Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, we can better protect our warfighters with technology that maximizes both flare declaration as well as directional infrared countermeasure cueing, and then advance that capability toward universal threat protection.”
The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2016-2026
This new collaboration will advance into new directions the threat warning techniques and capabilities leveraged from BAE Systems’ Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) — the standard Army missile warning system currently on all the service’s fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft — and Leonardo DRS’ mature, high-performing infrared sensors specifically designed for the rotary-wing environment.
“We offer an extremely advanced and accurate sensor that can take BAE Systems’ threat detection systems to the next level,” said Shawn Black, vice president and general manager of Electro Optical and Infrared Systems at Leonardo DRS. “Our long-range missile launch detecting capability provides crews with increased warning time, greatly improving their ability to respond and survive — and that is our ultimate objective.”
By integrating the Leonardo DRS sensor into its product offering, BAE Systems will build upon a 40-year heritage of providing the most advanced threat detection and warning systems to the U.S. military and allied forces to produce a next-generation solution.
Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release
Global MilSatCom 2017 Conference
Nov 7 - 9, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
Medical Support Operations Conference
Apr 25 - 26, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
Future Helicopter Technology Conference
May 18 - 19, 2017 - Rome, Italy
Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Summit
Jun 20 - 21, 2017 - Alexandria, United States
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2017 Conference
May 15 - 16, 2017 - Prague, Czech Republic