Meghna to Become 1st Operator of Bell 429 in Bangladesh

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the purchase agreement signing of a Bell 429 to Meghna Aviation Ltd. (Meghna) in Bangladesh, making it the first Bell 429 to operate in Bangladesh providing corporate, leisure and utility charter.

“As Bangladeshi operators move to twin-engine helicopters to bring more performance to their missions, it’s critical that the platform they choose can bring unparalleled value and excellent reliability, while minimizing operating economics. The Bell 429 delivers that and more. It is with pride we announce Meghna Aviation has chosen the Bell 429 to meet its growing needs for reliable air transportation for its operating bases in Bangladesh,” said Sameer A. Rehman, Bell Helicopter’s managing director of Asia Pacific. “The Bell 429 is a perfect complement to the Bell 407GX that Meghna Aviation currently operates. We are proud of our association with our friends at Meghna and will deliver a helicopter with unmatched performance and world-class service and support for which the Bell 429 is world renowned.”





Designed with the future in mind, the Bell 429 meets or exceeds today’s airworthiness requirements to enhance occupant safety, with the adaptability to remain at the forefront as mission requirements evolve. Innovation is at the heart of the Bell 429 light twin helicopter. The use of metallic and composite parts in its construction creates the perfect balance between rigidity and flexibility, safety and durability. An advanced avionics and systems monitoring suite ensures outstanding maintainability and aircraft readiness.

Every Bell helicopter is backed by the largest support network in the industry with more than 100 Authorized Customer Service Facilities located around the world. Ranked number one by customers for 23 consecutive years in the Helicopter Product Support Survey from Professional Pilot Magazine, Bell Helicopter has also earned top honors in Vertical Magazine’s first-ever comprehensive helicopter manufacturer’s survey. Bell Helicopter is committed to having resources where customers operate to speed up delivery of service and support, and give customers access to service professionals that are easy to reach, know the operating environment and understand their needs.

