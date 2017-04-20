US Army Awards Leidos TUAS Prime Contract

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army to provide Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TUAS) technical services and field support. The multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base period of performance, two one-year options, and a total contract value of $900 million for all awardees. Leidos is one of three contractors eligible to compete for work under the contract.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) employs TUAS across all echelons to support tactical, operational, and strategic operations. Under the contract, Leidos will provide worldwide technical services and field support of TUAS, Universal Ground Control Stations, and Universal Ground Data Terminals including non-repetitive development, integration, investigation, inspection, analysis and corrective action, testing, and evaluation efforts. The work will enable the U.S. Army to identify and rapidly integrate cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to deliver capability to U.S. Armed Forces and its allies, reduce command stress on U.S. Armed Forces by relieving them of several operational requirements, and decrease the number of military personnel the DoD must deploy and sustain overseas.





"Leidos' expertise and success in integrating difficult aviation technical solutions, as well as our sustained excellence in delivering product and field support in austere overseas environments, enables us to support the U.S. Army in their mission to employ Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems in support of our warfighters," said Leidos President of Defense & Intelligence Tim Reardon .

