Rockwell Collins to announce new maintenance contracts, share insights on asset management

Panel to increase focus on asset maximization and lowering total costs

Intertrade, a Rockwell Collins company, to be on-site

Two new maintenance contracts to be announced

Rockwell Collins will announce two new service contracts, and participate in a panel discussion on maximizing assets at MRO Americas 2017, the largest maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) trade show in North America on April 25-27 in Orlando, Florida.

The company will announce a large agreement for maintenance services in Europe supporting a major weapon system in the region, and will announce a new airline customer for its Dispatch? 100 avionics support, and asset and maintenance management program.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2017-2021

In addition, Jeff Spies, global business development lead, Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins will participate in a panel on Wednesday, April 27, from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on how to maximize assets, achieve lower total costs for supporting and maintaining an aircraft, including its engines and components. Spies is responsible for all sales management and advance business planning associated with this business. His team has worldwide accountability for service solutions efforts and covers a global customer base with team members in the Americas, Asia Pacific and European regions.

Experts from Rockwell Collins and Intertrade, a Rockwell Collins company, will be available to discuss and demonstrate key MRO offerings at the company’s exhibit (South Concourse Halls A and B). These include:

Corporate Aircraft Service Program CASP: Three flexible options deliver superior customer support, budget predictability and consistent aircraft availability.

FlexForce life cycle services: Offers availability and reliability of systems, subsystems and

equipment, anywhere, anytime.

Dispatch: Provides dedicated equipment spares at airline hub and line stations and/or access to shared pools all over the world.

Asset management: Rockwell Collins buys and sells serviceable and unserviceable narrowbody, widebody and regional material.

Global service centers: Customers around the world rely on our total life cycle Service Solutions to successfully complete their missions.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release