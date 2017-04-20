Order for Maintenance of Polish Navy's RBS15 Mk3 Missiles

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Naval Port Gdynia, Poland, for the maintenance and logistic support of the Polish Navy’s RBS15 Mk3 surface-to-surface missile system with deliveries taking place 2017-2018.

Contracted in 2006, the RBS15 Mk3 is in service on-board the Polish Navy’s Orkan-class fast attack craft. Included in the contract is scheduled maintenance of the missile system and additional ILS in the form of training and additional tool sets.





“The RBS15 Mk3 is a world leading surface-to-surface missile system providing excellent performance in all weathers. It is a vital part of the ship-borne Polish Navy offensive capability and we are happy to assist the Naval Port Gdynia in their professional work ensuring the readiness and availability of this versatile and powerful missile system”, says Michael Höglund, head of marketing and sales at business unit Missile Systems within Saab business area Dynamics.

The RBS15 Mk3 is the most modern surface-to-surface missile system available on the market. As a long-range system, it excels as the main anti-surface armament for any type of naval vessel. It is designed to operate in a diverse range of scenarios, from anti-ship engagement in blue to littoral waters as well as land attack missions. The RBS15 Mk3 allows for true fire-and-forget operability in all weather conditions, thanks to its advanced pre-launch programmable active radar seeker. The missile is jointly produced and marketed by Saab, Sweden and Diehl Defence, Germany.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)