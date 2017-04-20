USCG Cutter Munro Commissioned

Powered by Reliable GE Marine Gas Turbine

GE’s Marine Solutions announced that the United States Coast Guard commissioned Munro, a new National Security Cutter (NSC), on April 1 in Seattle, Washington. All of these new Legend class cutters use the same reliable COmbined Diesel And Gas turbine (CODAG) propulsion system featuring one GE LM2500 gas turbine and two diesel engines.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard press release, Munro is the fourth NSC to be homeported on the West Coast in Alameda, California. It was commissioned in Seattle to honor the Coast Guard’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro (1919–1942). He is buried in the veterans’ section of Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum, Washington; Munro was a former South Cle Elum resident.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Marine Propellers Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

On March 4, 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard’s seventh NSC Kimball was christened. The LM2500 gas turbines used for the NSCs were manufactured at GE’s Evendale, Ohio, facility. Worldwide, more than 1,400 GE gas turbines log over 14 million hours serving 35 navies on 500 naval ships for 100 military ship programs ranging from patrol boats, destroyers and cruisers to corvettes, frigates, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers.

Source : GE Marine