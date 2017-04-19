MILSATCOM Summit

26 April, 2017 - 26 April, 2017, Colorao Springs, CO, United States

Military Satellite Communications

Satellite and communication technology has been rapidly evolving in recent years, and show no signs of slowing down. And the same can be said for the ever-changing threat landscape, which is particularly true in the case of military satellite communications.

Combatting future threats and enabling the nation's armed forces to succeed requires robust and secure satellite communications. This is why we are organizing the MILSATCOM Summit where top space & industry leaders will discuss how to mitigate threats experienced in contested & congested space, improve SATCOM capabilities and resiliency, invest in R&D that will encourage innovation and successfully shape military satellite communications for the current dynamic world and into the future.





With a growing number of military satellite launches occurring now and in coming years, discussions on the military's space strategy, policy and requirements are critical . The event provides a unique opportunity for leaders to strategize how to best leverage satellite technology, and streamline the procurement of these technologies. Join us in Colorado Springs to be a part of this crucial conversation!



Key topics and themes will include:

Current and future threats to our space systems

Warfighter MILSATCOM requirements

requirements Low cost launch systems and building resiliency

Overcoming MILSATCOM procurement process

Meet the Speakers

Sara Zabel , Vice Director, Defense Information Systems Agency

, Vice Director, Defense Information Systems Agency Abde Bellahnid , Director of Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces

, Director of Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces Art Loureiro , Chairperson, Former Chief of Plans of the Army Space and Missile Defense, U.S. Army

, Chairperson, Former Chief of Plans of the Army Space and Missile Defense, U.S. Army Clay Moltz , Professor - Space, Nuclear Strategy, East Asia, Russia, Naval Postgraduate School

, Professor - Space, Nuclear Strategy, East Asia, Russia, Naval Postgraduate School Mitchell Kilgo , Director CCJ6, CENTCOM

, Director CCJ6, CENTCOM Kyle Noth , Group Lead, International Interoperability, The MITRE Corporation

