US Army Recapitalization of FHTV Fleet Contract

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, announced today that it has been awarded multiple delivery orders from the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) to recapitalize its Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV). Oshkosh will bring the Army’s fleet of Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) and Palletized Load Systems (PLS) to its latest model configuration and the same zero-mile, zero-hour condition as new production vehicles.

Overall, the awards are valued at more than $258 million for the recapitalization of 670 vehicles and the production of an additional 356 accompanying trailers. All work performed under the contract will be completed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with deliveries beginning in December of 2017.





“Through recapitalization, heavily operated and utilized vehicles are returned to Oshkosh, stripped to the frame rails and completely rebuilt to like-new condition,” said Patrick Williams, Oshkosh Defense vice president and general manager of U.S. Army and Marine Corps programs. “As the original equipment manufacturer, our recapitalization services offer significant cost savings by returning vintage vehicles to current operational readiness with the same performance and life cycle cost advantages as a new vehicle.”

Recapitalized vehicles are assembled on the same production line as new vehicles, and put through the same extensive performance tests and inspection procedures as new vehicles. The vehicles also receive the latest technology and safety upgrades and are delivered with a new bumper-to-bumper warranty.

The U.S. Army’s Heavy Vehicle Fleet

With a 13-ton payload and multiple variants for a wide range of operations, the HEMTT is the backbone of the Army’s logistics fleet. Oshkosh’s latest configuration, the HEMTT A4, brings significant improvements in power, maintenance and safety to the battlefield, traversing even the most challenging environments easier and more efficiently. The Oshkosh PLS supports the Army’s distribution and resupply system by providing unparalleled performance for loading, unloading and delivering ammunition and other critical supplies needed in battle. The PLS carries a wide range of cargo, and is specially designed to load and unload a variety of flat rack or ISO compatible containers on its own. The latest configurations of FHTV trucks also include air-conditioned and armor-ready cabs, electrical upgrades, and anti-lock braking to keep soldiers safe.

Source : Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) - view original press release