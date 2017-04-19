Gulfstream G280 Surpasses 60 World Speed Records

Only Aircraft In Class Capable of Singapore-to-Melbourne Flight

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.’s super mid-size Gulfstream G280 recently completed two missions en route to and from the 2017 Avalon Airshow, each achieving a city-pair world speed record.

The G280 flew from Singapore to Melbourne, Australia, a distance of 3,332 nautical miles/6,170 kilometers, in 7 hours and 21 minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.81. The following week, it again departed Singapore, this time bound for Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, completing the 3,177-nm/5,883-km flight in 7 hours and 18 minutes at a speed of Mach 0.82. The G280 already holds the city-pair record for flying from Melbourne to Singapore.





“Gulfstream customers can rely on the G280 for its outstanding performance agility around the world,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “Thanks to its speed and range capabilities, the G280 is the only super mid-size aircraft that can face considerable headwinds and still link Singapore to Dubai in record time.”

The G280 has amassed more than 60 city-pair speed records since its 2012 entry into service.

Along with the industry’s quietest sound levels and best-in-class fuel efficiency, the G280 also has the most comfortable and customizable cabin in its class. The aircraft can accommodate up to 10 passengers in two distinct living areas with sleeping for up to five.

The cabin features high-definition entertainment systems and 19 super-sized windows. Passengers can also create a unique cabin environment for every mission using Gulfstream’s Cabin Management System for mobile devices.

The U.S. National Aeronautic Association approved the two city-pair records and sent them to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale in Switzerland for recognition as world records.

Source : Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. - view original press release