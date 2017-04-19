Air Pacific Utama Becomes First Bell 407GXP Operator in Indonesia

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the purchase agreement signing of the first Bell 407GXP to an Indonesian customer, Air Pacific Utama (PT APU) and the signing for the Customer Advantage Plan (CAP) – the first Asia-based customer to sign for the new service solution.

Bell Helicopter’s Customer Advantage Plans provide customers with comprehensive coverage solutions for their daily operations. The plans offer a fixed cost per flight hour service option that protects customers’ budgets and their aircraft and increases aircraft availability at rates competitive to published direct maintenance costs. PT APU has signed for the premier plan offering, protecting the residual value of its aircraft while being supported by Bell Helicopter’s global support network.





“Our friends at PT APU have been a valued customer for more than 20 years, and we are pleased the first Bell 407GXP in Indonesia will be delivered to this world-class operator,” said Sameer A. Rehman, Bell Helicopter’s managing director of Asia Pacific. “To further enhance the service experience for which Bell Helicopter is known, PT APU’s decision to sign for the CAP fleet-wide for the Bell 407 lends further evidence to the relevance of this program for fleet customers who count on our award-winning service. I expect the Bell 407GXP to continue to make inroads in Indonesia where the operating environment demands a reliable and trustworthy single-engine platform.”

Derived from the Bell 407GX platform, the Bell 407GXP has an additional 50 lbs (22.5 kg) of payload capability, coupled with the new M250 Rolls-Royce engine that improves performance and fuel efficiency, delivering class-leading hot and high performance. The aircraft is also equipped with new avionics features, such as a hover performance calculator improvement, as well as a transmission TBO extension of +500 hours that is expected to lower maintenance costs.

Source : Textron - view original press release