Sikorsky Announces Plans for New Customer Support Center in Asia

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company today announced plans to expand its S-92® and S-76™ helicopter support services in the Asia-Pacific region. Thai Aviation Services is scheduled to become the first Sikorsky Customer Support Center in Thailand by the end of 2017. The announcement was made at the inaugural 2017 Rotorcraft Asia show.

“This decision further exemplifies Sikorsky’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and to our continued focus on customer support excellence,” said Christophe Nurit, Sikorsky’s regional sales executive, Asia. “As the preferred service center in Thailand, Thai Aviation Services will provide a critical role in offering the highest level of support for Sikorsky helicopters in a strategically important region.”





“Thai Aviation Services has a long-standing partnership with Sikorsky over the past 25 years. We look forward to expanding this partnership through the designation as a Customer Support Center and putting our extensive experience operating Sikorsky aircraft to use for the benefit of supporting all Sikorsky aircraft operating in the Asia Pacific region,” said Craig Havas, Thai Aviation Services Deputy Managing Director – Operations, and S-92 Chief Pilot.

Customer Support Centers enable quick access to Sikorsky logistics and spare parts inventory for operators while providing advanced service capabilities. This support center will represent Sikorsky’s seventh in the Asia-Pacific region and add to the growing network of 20 Sikorsky support centers world-wide.

In addition to authorized support centers, Sikorsky’s customer support organization maintains four forward stocking locations in S-92 and S-76 fleet-concentrated regions and fields more than 100 customer service representatives, all connected through Sikorsky’s state-of-the-art Customer Care Center in Trumbull, Connecticut.

Sikorsky and Thai Aviation Services have done business together for more than 25 years. Thai Aviation Services operates only Sikorsky helicopters and recently renewed its existing fleet of commercial helicopters with five S-76D™ medium lift and two S-92 heavy lift aircraft. These aircraft enable the Bangkok-based operator to continue its track record of providing safe, reliable helicopter transportation to oil and gas customers in the Gulf of Thailand.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release