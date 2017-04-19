BAE Peder Jungck Named President of International Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing Organization

BAE Systems’ Peder Jungck has been named president of the Information Technology - Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC), an influential not-for-profit organization composed of member companies dedicated to enhancing cyber security by sharing threat information and collaborating on effective mitigations of cyber risk.

IT-ISAC members include C-suite technology and security leaders from the world’s largest technology companies, including Intel, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. IT-ISAC members actively collaborate to protect their enterprises and the collective global information infrastructure. The exclusive, industry-only forum also works closely with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help companies around the world minimize threats, manage risk, and provide near real-time responses to real-world cybersecurity challenges.





“IT-ISAC engages a global network of subject-matter experts from the world’s leading technology companies to enhance cross-industry awareness of emerging cyber threats,” said Jungck, chief technology officer of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector . “The organization is itself a cyber defense force multiplier that is helping to protect global commerce and enhance international security.”

Cyber security is of paramount importance for BAE Systems. The company shares more information about cyber threats than any other member of the defense industrial base. BAE Systems also made international news in May 2016 for its strategic cyber threat intelligence (CTI) sharing partnership with Fujitsu of Japan .

“As a best practice, BAE Systems harnesses all of the data surrounding cyber-attack strings, etc. that target our network,” Jungck said. “When we identify and neutralize these threats to our own network, we can share this cyber threat data with our industry partners. Industry collaboration through crowdsourcing is an effective way to share the rewards of a safer cyberspace, at a reduced cost. CTI sharing is the logical first step for any organization seeking to implement a holistic cyber defense strategy.”

Jungck has more than 20 years of experience within the IT industry, dealing with information assurance, secure computing, and network security challenges. Over the course of his career, Jungck has served as a CTO of a Silicon Valley venture capital firm and led a variety of IT and cybersecurity businesses, which have developed large-scale managed service offerings providing trusted IT infrastructure and cyber defense for commercial enterprises, telecommunications carriers, and the U.S. government. In recognition of his work, Jungck has earned 26 patents in networking and security, as well as published a book and peer-reviewed works on secure computing and software defined networking. He has also spent considerable time and effort with start-ups and developing industry communities related to cyber, including being an early board member of Cyber Maryland , a member of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education’s NICE365 Industry Advisory Board , a Security Innovation Network (SINET) 16 Advisor , and a STARS Mentor for Mach37 (Virginia Cyber Accelerator).

BAE Systems provides intelligence and security services to manage big data, inform big decisions, and support big missions. BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services including intelligence analysis, cyber operations, IT, systems development, systems integration, and operations and maintenance to enable militaries and governments to recognize, manage, and defeat threats. The company takes pride in supporting critical national security missions that protect the nation and those who serve.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release