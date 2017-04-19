BSP recognized for 50 Years of Continuous Service with Sikorsky Helicopters

Sikorsky today recognized Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for 50 years of continuous service with Sikorsky helicopters. The recognition event took place at the inaugural 2017 Rotorcraft Asia show. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

Across five decades, BSP’s fleet of six Sikorsky helicopters ? three original S-61N™ and the three replacement S-92® models ? have primarily performed offshore oil and passenger transport missions





“We are honored to recognize Brunei Shell Petroleum for 50 years of continuous service with Sikorsky products,” said Christophe Nurit, Sikorsky’s regional sales executive, Asia. “We are grateful for the trust placed in Sikorsky helicopters when executing challenging offshore oil and search and rescue missions, and look forward to future milestones in our ongoing relationship.”

“We are thrilled with the recognition by Sikorsky,” said Alexirwan Omar, BSP’s head of aircraft services. “BSP takes great pride in its safety record, and to have operated safely with Sikorsky helicopters is an outstanding achievement. We look forward to many more years of continued partnership with Sikorsky.”

The first civil operations of a Sikorsky-built helicopter in the region dates back to the mid-1950’s when Brunei Shell Petroleum contracted for the services of five, 10-passenger, S-55 helicopters.

When Brunei Shell Petroleum decided to operate its own helicopter fleet, the organization again chose Sikorsky products. Delivery of the first of three S-61N helicopters occurred in 1967; BSP upgraded its fleet to Sikorsky S-92 helicopters in 2006. Combined, the entire fleet has flown nearly 170,000 flight hours and achieved more than 800,000 take-offs and landings, carrying 4.5 million passengers safely to and from offshore oil rigs.

Since 2004, Sikorsky has delivered more than 275 S-92 helicopters, predominantly to operators worldwide serving the offshore oil and gas industry.

