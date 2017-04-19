Visual System Software and Services for AWACS DRAGON Flight Crew Training System

Quantum3D Government Systems Wins Contract to Supply its Award-Winning Image Generation Platform as Part of Cooperative Technology Upgrade Program Between U.S. Air Force and NATO

Quantum3D Government Systems, a leading provider of training and simulation services for government applications, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Link Simulation & Training division of L3 Technologies, Inc. in support of a Flight Crew Training System for the U.S. Air Force's new Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) for Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (DRAGON). Quantum3D Government Systems will deliver Quantum3D's MANTIS® Image Generation Software, its GeoScapeSE® World-Wide Synthetic Environment, a CatalystSE® digital content creation system, and a variety of program and integration services starting immediately and continuing throughout the remainder of 2017.

AWACS aircraft provide an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform. The aircraft provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Joint Air Operations Center.





The DRAGON upgrade provides several benefits to the AWACS platform. It ensures compliance with current and future air traffic control requirements, giving the aircraft a better ability to conduct operations in airspace around the world. It replaces aging analog equipment with commercially viable digital avionics, replacing 1970s-era systems, and it also reduces the cockpit crew personnel requirement from four to three by providing automated navigation. The DRAGON program is a cooperative effort between the U.S. and NATO.

"At L3 Link Simulation & Training, it remains our goal to provide E-3 flight crews with an efficient, effective, and cybersecure learning environment, and Quantum 3D's image generation software is a key component of this," said Lenny Genna, President of L3 Link Simulation & Training.

"Our MANTIS-based systems train military pilots who put their lives on the line every day," said Mike Pavloff, President, Quantum3D Government Systems. "We're proud to play a role in the AWACS DRAGON technology upgrade by providing the most realistic visual scene generation experience available today."

Source : Quantum3D Government Systems - view original press release