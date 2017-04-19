XDynamics Unveils D-02, Modular Customizable Industrial Drone for Multiple Professional Uses at NAB Show 2017

XDynamics today introduces the D-02, its next-generation aerial platform for professional drone cinematography and industrial applications. It is an industrial grade unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) optimized for customization, compatible with a wide range of accessories, sensors and cameras. The D-02, together with the well-received XDynamics Evolve, is part of the company's lineup of high-end ready-to-fly drones, and will be showcased at NAB Show 2017 in Las Vegas.

Modularity and customization

XDynamics D-02 is a customizable aerial platform for professionals across industries. Instead of a certain general purpose, it is designed with modularity in mind. Manufacturers and enterprise users can build upon the smart X8 octocopter to develop drones that fulfill specific needs. From propulsion systems and sensors, to gimbals and cameras, XDynamics provides users with a wide range of options, rolling out in phases, to create the best combination possible.





During the D-02's initial launch, for example, there will be sets of propellers suitable for different atmospheric conditions and desired performance. The first gimbal unveiled is made for DSLR cameras and can be adjusted easily to support different models of professional cameras and lens. The 3-axis motorized gimbal eliminates vibrations, provides precise motor rotation, and allows stable and smooth footage to be captured, making it the ideal choice for professional filmmakers and cinematographers. All gimbals are interchangeable, and can be attached and released quickly.

Benny Chan, CEO of XDynamics, said, "XDynamics D-02 is an inviting drone, in the sense that the product is custom-made to suit different professional needs with a suite of accessories and cameras to choose from. We welcome professionals across industries to set out their requirement with us, so we can build together the best drone for the industry-specific use case."

Use with ease

The D-02 is portable and reliable. It is an X8 octocopter with a monocoque chassis of carbon fiber, propelled by 8 motors arranged in an "X"-shaped frame, with 2 on each of the 4 foldable arms, supported by retractable landing gear. The structure does not only make D-02 the smallest professional drones of the same grade, but, more importantly, provides significant dual redundancy. The D-02 is able to fly and land with stability, despite failure of some of the motors. Redundancy is also featured in systems of batteries, IMU (inertial measurement unit) and GPS modules, to ensure the safety of the aircraft and surrounding people and property. A secondary camera is also available at the front of the drone to show the pilot where the drone is headed and any obstacle ahead.

Cutting-edge zero latency video transmission

Leveraging Amimon's "zero latency" wireless broadcasting technology, the D-02 delivers incredible wireless live view performance with 1080p full high definition video at 60fps and transmission latency below 10 milliseconds. Delay-free image transmission makes D-02 the ideal aerial equipment for commercial TV and film production, which requires accurate framing and composition in real-time. It also allows users to fly safely by observing and responding immediately to the drone's surrounding, during infrastructure inspection, surveillance and other applications. Users can simply connect via HDMI and enjoy live view from their camera of choice with minimum latency.

Availability

XDynamics D-02 drone with DSLR camera gimbal will be available in late 2017. Other configurations will follow as soon as possible. Products of XDynamics, including the D-02 and the Evolve, the world's first consumer drone with dual-screen controller, will be showcased at NAB Show 2017. Please visit Amimon's booth #C2952 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) on April 24 to 27, for more information of XDynamics drones powered by Amimon's zero latency transmission technology.

