Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, April 19, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Military Network Modernization 2017 Conference


Military Network Modernization 2017 Conference

  • 26 April, 2017 - 28 April, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Integrating Network Solutions to Win the Future Fight

Today's military faces a complex set of challenges that will increase the need for flexibility, agility, and adaptation in order to overcome our potential adversaries. When it comes to evaluating our ability to succeed in the future fight we must prepare for the eventuality of peer threats whose electronic, cyber, and network capabilities will have the technology to hamper our own ability to communicate effectively.

Our leaders will require uninterrupted access to the wealth of intelligence, and information our Joint Services maintain and the ability to interpret it into common operating pictures that will enable their success. They will need to be mobile, connected, and able to evaluate the battlefield based on the full spectrum of information resources.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Aviation Cyber Security Market Forecast 2016-2026

With an estimated $38.5 billion for the Department of Defense to accomplish their modernization goals in 2017 the DoD will need to look at taking the requirements produced over the last several years, and evaluate how to operationalize or further develop commercial solutions that will help provide the tactical advantage.
 

NETMOD 2017 provides a forum to examine and collaborate on major topics including:

  • Communication, Mission Command and Data access at the Tactical Edge
  • Modernization and movement from Localized Data Centers to Cloud Based Networks
  • Joint Information Enterprise Solutions to increase Accessibility and Reduce Deployment Logistics
  • Tactical Mobile and Wireless technology, VoIP Capabilities and App Based Systems

This venue will bring together thought leaders, Acquisition executives, industry solution providers, and academia in order to tackle some of the challenges that face this community in the near, mid, and far term fight.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 

Featured Speakers

  • Bill Marion, Deputy Chief, Information Dominance and Deputy CIO, U.S. Air Force
  • Jeffrey Eggers, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, Headquarters U.S. Air Force
  • Michael McCarthy, Chief, LANDWARNET Division, Army Capabilities Integration Center (ARCIC)
  • Jeffrey Witsken, Chief, Network Integration Branch, Mission Command Center of Excellence, U.S. Army
  • Nathan Kielman, Tactical Mobility Lead, Weapons Division, Naval Air Warfare Center
  • Frank Ferrese, Lead Research Engineer, Naval Surface Warfare Center
  • Gregory Coile, Project Manager for Warfighter Information Network-Tactical, PEO C3T
  • Scott Jackson, Chief, JIE Solutions Division, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
  • Mr. Randall Conway, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO
  • COL Kirby Watson, Director, Interoperability Division, Joint Staff, J6
  • COL(P) Robert Edmonson, Commandant, U.S. Army Signal School
  • Drew Epperson, Public Sector Solution Architect, McAfee
  • CW5 James Ebeler, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army CIO/G-6
  • Mr. Rory Kinney, Director, Architecture and Engineering, Office of the DoD CIO

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Apr 18, 2017

 

More News from ASDEvents

More Cyber Defence / IT News

Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

Apr 26 - 27, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Soldier News

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2017 Conference

May 15 - 16, 2017 - Prague, Czech Republic

Register More info


More Space News

Global MilSatCom 2017 Conference

Nov 7 - 9, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk