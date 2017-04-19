Military Network Modernization 2017 Conference

26 April, 2017 - 28 April, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Integrating Network Solutions to Win the Future Fight

Today's military faces a complex set of challenges that will increase the need for flexibility, agility, and adaptation in order to overcome our potential adversaries. When it comes to evaluating our ability to succeed in the future fight we must prepare for the eventuality of peer threats whose electronic, cyber, and network capabilities will have the technology to hamper our own ability to communicate effectively.

Our leaders will require uninterrupted access to the wealth of intelligence, and information our Joint Services maintain and the ability to interpret it into common operating pictures that will enable their success. They will need to be mobile, connected, and able to evaluate the battlefield based on the full spectrum of information resources.





With an estimated $38.5 billion for the Department of Defense to accomplish their modernization goals in 2017 the DoD will need to look at taking the requirements produced over the last several years, and evaluate how to operationalize or further develop commercial solutions that will help provide the tactical advantage.



NETMOD 2017 provides a forum to examine and collaborate on major topics including:

Communication, Mission Command and Data access at the Tactical Edge

Modernization and movement from Localized Data Centers to Cloud Based Networks

Joint Information Enterprise Solutions to increase Accessibility and Reduce Deployment Logistics

Tactical Mobile and Wireless technology, VoIP Capabilities and App Based Systems

This venue will bring together thought leaders, Acquisition executives, industry solution providers, and academia in order to tackle some of the challenges that face this community in the near, mid, and far term fight.

Featured Speakers

Bill Marion , Deputy Chief, Information Dominance and Deputy CIO, U.S. Air Force

, Deputy Chief, Information Dominance and Deputy CIO, U.S. Air Force Jeffrey Eggers , Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, Headquarters U.S. Air Force

, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Michael McCarthy , Chief, LANDWARNET Division, Army Capabilities Integration Center (ARCIC)

, Chief, LANDWARNET Division, Army Capabilities Integration Center (ARCIC) Jeffrey Witsken , Chief, Network Integration Branch, Mission Command Center of Excellence, U.S. Army

, Chief, Network Integration Branch, Mission Command Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Nathan Kielman , Tactical Mobility Lead, Weapons Division, Naval Air Warfare Center

, Tactical Mobility Lead, Weapons Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Frank Ferrese , Lead Research Engineer, Naval Surface Warfare Center

, Lead Research Engineer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Gregory Coile , Project Manager for Warfighter Information Network-Tactical, PEO C3T

, Project Manager for Warfighter Information Network-Tactical, PEO C3T Scott Jackson , Chief, JIE Solutions Division, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

, Chief, JIE Solutions Division, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Mr. Randall Conway , Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO

, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO COL Kirby Watson , Director, Interoperability Division, Joint Staff, J6

, Director, Interoperability Division, Joint Staff, J6 COL(P) Robert Edmonson , Commandant, U.S. Army Signal School

, Commandant, U.S. Army Signal School Drew Epperson , Public Sector Solution Architect, McAfee

, Public Sector Solution Architect, McAfee CW5 James Ebeler , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army CIO/G-6

, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army CIO/G-6 Mr. Rory Kinney , Director, Architecture and Engineering, Office of the DoD CIO

Source : ASDEvents