Drone Identification Market worth $15,968.2 M by 2022

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Drone Identification System Market by Application (Drone Mounting, Ground Station), Technology (Identification & Detection, Countermeasures), End User (Military, Commercial, Homeland Security), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The Drone Identification Market is estimated to grow from USD 801.8 Million in 2016 to USD 15,968.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 64.64% during the forecast period.

Key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the Drone Identification Market are increasing incidences of security breach by commercial drones, and need for the development of countermeasure systems that can safely and quickly detect anti-drones and counter them.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Drone Identification System Market - Global Forecast to 2022

Based on application, the ground station segment is expected to lead the Drone Identification Market during the forecast period

Based on application, the ground station segment is expected to lead the Drone Identification Market. Ground station drone identification systems are deployed on ground-based installations such as stadiums and power generation plants. With the increasing number of drone intrusions, the demand for ground station identification systems is estimated to rise in power plants, airports, and government and defense facilities.

Based on technology, the identification & detection segment is expected to lead the Drone Identification Market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the identification & detection segment is expected is lead the Drone Identification Market. Identification & detection helps in detecting and identifying drones in range by analyzing the data obtained in the detection phase. Identification & detection is mostly used for border security and surveillance purposes. The RF sensing subsegment of the identification & detection segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the military segment is expected to lead the Drone Identification Market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the military segment is expected to lead the Drone Identification Market during the forecast period. Drone identification systems are being deployed by militaries to be ready for any drone attack. The defense industry across the globe is focusing on the development of systems that are capable of tracking and identifying drones of enemies and counter them.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Drone Identification Market in 2016

North America dominated the Drone Identification Market in 2016. Advancements in drone technologies in North America are transforming the way the companies do business and helping them take competitive advantage over other companies. Increasing adoption of drones across various industries and advancements in the drone technology in the region are factors aiding the growth of the Drone Identification Market in the region.

Key players profiled in the drone identification market report are DroneShield (Australia), Dedrone Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Kelvin Hughes Limited (U.K.), Orelia SAS (France), Advanced Protection Systems SP.Z.O.O (Germany), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (U.K.), and Aaronia AG (Germany), among others.

Read more on ASDReports or Download Report Information

Source : ASDReports - Market Research - view original press release