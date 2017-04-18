Orbital ATK Set to Launch 7th Cargo Delivery Mission to ISS

OA-7 Mission Features Third Cygnus Used as Platform to Conduct Scientific Experiments

Cygnus Spacecraft Named "S.S. John Glenn" in Honor of Former NASA Astronaut and U.S. Senator

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, today announced final preparations for the company’s next Cygnus™ spacecraft cargo mission to the International Space Station. The mission, known as OA-7, marks the seventh operational mission for NASA under the Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-1) contract and the third Cygnus to conduct scientific experiments onboard the spacecraft. A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket will launch Cygnus into low-Earth orbit with approximately 7,626 pounds (3,459 kilograms) of crew supplies, scientific research and hardware to astronauts aboard the station and small satellites that will be deployed directly from the spacecraft.

Pending completion of final vehicle testing and acceptable local weather conditions, the launch is scheduled for April 18 at 11:11 a.m. (EDT) from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The spacecraft is slated to rendezvous and berth with the space station on April 22. Live coverage of the launch will be available on NASA Television at http://www.nasa.gov/ntv. OA-7 mission details can be accessed on the Orbital ATK website at http://www.orbitalatk.com/newsroom/feature-stories/OA7-Mission-Page and on Twitter: @orbitalatk





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Satellite Market DataPack (2016 Edition)

Orbital ATK names each of its Cygnus spacecraft in honor of astronauts and individuals who contributed to the United States’ commercial space program. The OA-7 mission recognizes former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn who passed away last December. Glenn, an American hero of the space age, inspired the nation to reach new heights in exploration from moon missions to the space shuttle and the International Space Station.

“As we count down to launch, we are proud and humbled to name the OA-7 Cygnus spacecraft in honor of John Glenn, the first American to orbit earth,” said Frank Culbertson, President of Orbital ATK’s Space Systems Group. “The S.S. John Glenn is dedicated to his legacy as a lifelong pioneer of human spaceflight who paved the way for America’s space program. The vital supplies we deliver to the astronauts on this mission and the scientific experiments we conduct for future exploration are a testament to his incredible achievements that will never be forgotten.”

Once launched into low-Earth orbit, Cygnus will use its advanced maneuvering capability to transport its cargo from a low-parking orbit to the space station, where it will be grappled by the crew using the station’s robotic arm and then berthed to the orbiting laboratory. Among the cargo that will be delivered are four powered mid-deck lockers that carry critical science research experiments for the crew. Resembling freezers, these lockers receive power from Cygnus in order to maintain a constant internal temperature after they are loaded into the pressurized cargo module.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release