Department of VA Awards Leidos $29 M T4NG Task Order

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a task order by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle. The task order was awarded to Systems Made Simple, a Leidos Innovations Corporation company. The single-award firm fixed-price task order has a one-year base period of performance, two one-year options, and a total contract value of $29 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, UT.

The T4NG program provides information technology (IT) services including technical, systems engineering and other solutions encompassing the entire range of IT requirements needed by the VA and other government agencies to modernize the VA's IT infrastructure. The Repositories Program is pivotal in meeting government initiatives for sharing patient data and facilitating interoperability of health record data between the VA, Department of Defense and other external agencies.





Leidos has demonstrated expertise in providing a flexible architecture and talented professionals to adjust to the VA's expanding Repositories Program, and has an intimate understanding of the imperative need to facilitate inter-agency health data interoperability. Under the task order, Leidos will support repositories products including Administrative Data Repository, Health Data Repository, VA/DoD Identity Repository and Veterans Information Solution by providing development, expansion, enhancement, maintenance and implementation planning of existing and new functionality.

"We look forward to continuing to provide innovative information technology solutions to the VA and continuing to support their efforts to share health data inside the agency, with the DoD, and other external partners," said Leidos Health Group President, Jon Scholl. "This program is vitally important to enabling the VA to provide the best care to our nation's Veterans, and we're proud to support our customer's most important mission."

Source : Leidos - view original press release