Triumph Secures Follow-On Contract with Boeing for 787 Dreamliner

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was selected by Boeing to supply composite detail and assembly parts for the 787 Dreamliner. Under the contract, Triumph Precision Components – Composites Center of Excellence site in Milledgeville, Georgia, will produce and deliver composite details and assemblies for the 787 section 47/48 fuselage assembled in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We are extremely pleased our team in Milledgeville has secured this work extension with Boeing for the 787,” said Phil Treadway, president of Triumph Precision Components – Composites operating company. “Winning this follow-on agreement with Boeing for composite parts for the Dreamliner demonstrates our ability to provide customers like Boeing with quality, performance and customer service they expect in a Tier 1 supplier.”





Triumph will deliver shipsets directly to the Boeing South Carolina facility for integration into the aft body sections of the airplane. The Triumph Milledgeville site has been a supplier to Boeing South Carolina since 2009.

Source : Triumph Group, Inc. - view original press release