Airbus Helicopters Spotlights Latest Rotorcraft Technologies at Rotorcraft Asia

Airbus Helicopters will showcase its comprehensive range of rotary wing products and technologies at next week’s Rotorcraft Asia. The inaugural tradeshow dedicated to the growing Asia Pacific helicopter market, will take place at Singapore’s Changi Exhibition Centre from 18 to 20 April 2017.

Taking centre stage as the largest exhibitor at this regional event, Airbus Helicopters’ showcase includes an impressive life-size static display of its new-generation medium-lift H160, making its maiden appearance in Southeast Asia.





The company will also feature its state-of-the-art avionics suite Helionix and information on its suite of HCare customer services. Visitors will get a hands-on experience on the company’s latest virtual reality tool, which allows users donning a set of virtual reality goggles, to be immersed into a virtual cockpit environment, and ‘travel’ distances to ‘perform’ various missions.

Conference delegates will also receive first-hand sharing on the company’s innovation journey and its various on-going projects, from Airbus Helicopters’ Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technical Officer, Jean-Brice Dumont, who will be a keynote speaker on day two of the Rotorcraft Innovation Conference co-located with the exhibition.

Asia Pacific remains a significantly important market for Airbus Helicopters. With over 1,900 Airbus helicopters in service, across 25 countries in the region today, the company is committed to growing its customer support network in this region, which currently covers three support hubs, 12 customer centres, 20 maintenance centres and four training centres.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release