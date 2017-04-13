Future Warfighter Symposium

''An Integrated Approach to Improving Warfighter capabilities, performance and survivability''

25 April, 2017 - 26 April, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

This educational Symposium will engage the DoD, Military Services, industry and academia in a collaborative, open forum to discuss the near term combat environment and threats the Warfighter is facing and the technological solutions and 'leap ahead' research and innovations to help improve their capabilities, performance and survivability.

TOPIC AREAS TO INCLUDE:

Understanding the near term combat environment and threats the Warfighter is facing Advanced materials and fabrics to aide in clothing efficiency : heat/cold weather, wicking, waterproofing Augmented reality technology and tactical operations Wearable robotics and advancements in human- machine integration Next-gen research in personal protective equipment / exoskeletons : malleable fabric exosuits, and 'liquid armour' and buoyant body armor Energy and Power for the dismounted Soldier: energy harvesting capabilities, improved battery power (supplying, harnessing and generating power) Research in technologies for Warfighter Performance Enhancements Integrating biometric sensors and monitoring physiological data : Overcoming challenges with collecting, analyzing and disseminating data in an austere environment Biomimetic applications: new technologies inspired by biological solutions at macro and nanoscales for the dismounted Warfighter Improving digital integration on the dismounted Warfighter Defensive and offensive EW capabilities for the dismounted Warfighter





WHY ATTEND:

Our Future Warfighter Symposium is a unique forum that allows for personnel from DoD, Military Services, Federal Agencies, Industry and Academia to convene in one location. Our "Town Hall" format is designed to encourage challenging discussion and dialogue among all in attendance.The forum is off the record and non attribution.



We will discuss both near term and at 'leap ahead' technologies and cover the most current and predicted capability gaps facing the Warfighter. We strive to achieve actionable takeaways for all in attendance.



We limit our attendance size in order to allow everyone a chance to actively participate in the discussions and to mix and mingle with each other easily over the two days we are together.

We encourage you to explore our site more, give us a call if you have any questions, and we hope to welcome you in April!

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Several Confirmed speakers

BG Brian Mennes , USA, Director, Joint and Integration, G-8, HQDA

, USA, Director, Joint and Integration, G-8, HQDA Mr. Douglas Tamilio , SES, Director, U.S. Army Natick Soldier, Research, Development and Engineering Center

, SES, Director, U.S. Army Natick Soldier, Research, Development and Engineering Center COL Ed Barker , USA, PM Soldier Warrior, PEO Soldier

, USA, PM Soldier Warrior, PEO Soldier Dr. John Pazik , SES, Department Head, Expeditionary Maneuver Warfare and Combating Terrorism Department, ONR

, SES, Department Head, Expeditionary Maneuver Warfare and Combating Terrorism Department, ONR COL James Miller , USA, Director Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) TALOS, USSOCOM

, USA, Director Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) TALOS, USSOCOM Col Brian L. Magnuson , USMC, Director, Expeditionary Energy Office, HQMC

, USMC, Director, Expeditionary Energy Office, HQMC Dr. Rajesh Naik , SES, Chief Scientist, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory

, SES, Chief Scientist, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory Dr. Mike LaFiandra , Chief Scientist (A), Human Research and Engineering Directorate, ARL

, Chief Scientist (A), Human Research and Engineering Directorate, ARL COL Richard Malish , USA, Commander, U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory

, USA, Commander, U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory Dr. Mark Livingston , Head of Virtual Environments and Visualization, NRL

, Head of Virtual Environments and Visualization, NRL Mr.Cory Goetz , Power and Energy Directorate, CP&ID, CERDEC

, Power and Energy Directorate, CP&ID, CERDEC Mr. David B. Law , Technology Division Chief & Chief Scientist, Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate

