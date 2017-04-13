MQ-8C Fire Scout Completes Successful 1st Flight from LCS

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) autonomous helicopter, MQ-8C Fire Scout, took to the air for the first time from a U.S. Navy independence-class Littoral Combat ship, USS Montgomery (LCS-8). The flight took place off the coast of California during the second phase of Dynamic Interface testing, once again demonstrating Fire Scout’s stability and safety while operating around the ship.

The two week at-sea event allowed the U.S. Navy to test the MQ-8C Fire Scout’s airworthiness and ability to land and take off from a littoral combat ship throughout a broad operational envelope. The MQ-8C Fire Scout conducted its initial at-sea flight test aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Jason Dunham (DDG-108) in December 2015.

DSC_32382





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Marine Propeller Industry 2016 Market Research Report

"Fire Scout’s successful testing aboard USS Montgomery and USS Dunham proves its capability to fly from multiple air capable ships," said Capt. Jeff Dodge, program manager, Fire Scout, Naval Air Systems Command. "We plan to have the MQ-8C Fire Scout deployed aboard multiple ships in the near future giving the fleet the persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting asset they need.”

With the completion of Dynamic Interface testing, the MQ-8C Fire Scout is one step closer to Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) and full operational deployment.

“Fire Scout’s autonomous technology coupled with the range and endurance of the MQ-8C airframe is truly a game-changer,” said Leslie Smith, vice president, tactical autonomous systems, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems. “When the MQ-8C deploys with its advanced AESA maritime radar, the U.S. Navy will have unmatched situational awareness and the ability to provide sea control in any contested maritime environment.”

The MQ-8C Fire Scout builds on the ongoing accomplishments of the MQ-8B Fire Scout program. Helicopter Squadron 23 is currently operating onboard the deployed littoral combat ship, USS Coronado (LCS 4), with two MQ-8B Fire Scouts in the South China Sea.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release