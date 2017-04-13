BAE to Design Next-gen Space and Missile Defense Technologies for US Army

BAE Systems has been chosen for a position on a new eight-year, $3 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to continue supporting the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (SMDC/ARSTRAT).

The company will research and develop hardware and software solutions to design next-generation technologies for space, high-altitude, and missile defense. As an IDIQ awardee, BAE Systems is among a group of eight companies that will compete for future task orders under the contract.





“We’ve had a long-standing and successful relationship with SMDC,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector. “We provide specialized support in the research, development, integration, testing, demonstration, and small-scale production of prototypes designed with, and for, the soldier. We’re committed to helping the Army develop the new technologies it needs to gain a greater tactical edge on the battlefield and accomplish a wide array of complex missions.”

In addition to assisting with prototype design, the task orders call for the support of component testing, as well as the integration of prototypes into systems and subsystems that can be evaluated in a laboratory, or relevant environment, with limited operational system testing. The contract is reflective of the Army’s innovative “concept to combat” design approach, which expedites the roll-out of important next-generation technologies.

The requirements outlined in the new IDIQ enable the company to build on its 16-year legacy of critical mission task support under SMDC’s long-running Concepts and Operations for Space and Missile Defense Integration Capabilities (COSMIC) contract.

