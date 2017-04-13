Orbital ATK Receives FMS Sales Award for Sidewinder Missile Rocket Motors

Five Year Award Could Reach $67 Million with Options

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that it has received a contract award from the U.S. Air Force for production of rocket motors for the AIM-9P missile. The award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract estimated to be $67 million when fully optioned. The order adds to the more than 30,000 Sidewinder motors the company has produced to date.

Processed through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is managed through Robins Air Force Base’s Robins Air Logistics Center.





“The Sidewinder Missile System has a proven record for effectiveness and reliability at home and around the world, and this award will help our allies defend shared interests for years to come," said Pat Nolan, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Missile Products Division of the Defense Systems Group. “I am confident we will deliver this FMS version to our allies overseas with the same outstanding record with which we deliver thousands of other tactical air-to-air rocket motors.”

The AIM-9P Sidewinder missile has received significant upgrades since it was developed in 1978, with the latest version featuring Orbital ATK’s SR116-HP-1 reduced-smoke rocket motor. Work for the current FMS order is expected to run through February 2022.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release