TRU Simulation + Training to Provide A320 FFS to Finnair Flight Academy

TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that it has signed an agreement for an A320 full flight simulator with Finnair Flight Academy, based in Vantaa, Finland. The device is planned to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017.

“We are delighted that the Finnair Flight Academy has placed its trust in our organization and sees the value we deliver with our customized high-quality devices and the strength of our support services,” commented George Karam, Vice President and General Manager of TRU’s Air Transport Simulation Division. “We look forward to supporting Finnair Flight Academy as they expand their robust Airbus training program.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Fitness Training Equipment Market 2017-2021

TRU’s state-of-the-art FFS X™ full flight simulator will be equipped with a new EP-8100 image generator from Rockwell Collins and JVC VS2300 projectors.

“Finnair is in a very exciting growth phase, and the company is recruiting and training well over 100 new pilots in the next two years. The A320 full flight simulator enables Finnair Flight Academy to provide world-class training opportunities for pilots in Finnair and in other airlines,” says Ari Kuutschin, Managing Director of Finnair Flight Academy.

Source : Textron - view original press release