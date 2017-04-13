Saab Signs Contract for Delivery of Special Purpose Ship for SIGINT

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for delivery of a Special Purpose Ship for Signal Intelligence (SIGINT). The order covers the period 2017– 2020, with a total value of SEK730 million.

Saab will design, construct and deliver a signal intelligence vessel.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military boots Market Research Report Forecast 2017-2021

Special Purpose Ships of this kind requires high reliability and availability. Saab, and not the least Kockums, has during the years delivered products that live up to these high standards. This contract is also a confirmation on our ability to deliver surface ships, says Gunnar Wieslander, head of Saab business area Kockums.

A SIGINT-vessel is primarily used for interception and to analyze of radio transmitted signals. The existing Swedish vessel, HMS Orion, was launched in 1984, and has since then been upgraded several times at Saabs shipyard in Karlskrona.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)