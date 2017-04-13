Bell 429 Gaining Traction for HEMS Missions in China

Bell Helicopter and Beijing Yugao Aviation Sign Purchase Agreement Bell 429 at ABACE - See more at: http://investor.textron.com/news/news-releases/press-release-details/2017/Bell-429-Gaining-Traction-for-HEMS-Missions-in-China/default.aspx#sthash.hJPHqSIF.dpuf

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Beijing Yugao Aviation Group (YGA), announced today a signed purchase agreement for a Bell 429 during the Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE). This is the customer’s first aircraft and will be used for Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and search and rescue transport.

Established in 2007, YGA is a general aviation business group in China committed to providing customers with comprehensive, professional and efficient services including leasing, sales, flight training and airport management.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Helicopter Seats Market Research Report 2017

“Following the announcement of our first-ever HEMS Bell 429 delivery to China, we are thrilledBeijing Yugao Aviation has selected this incredible aircraft to serve life-saving missions throughout the region,” said Patrick Moulay, executive vice president, Global Commercial Sales and Marketing. “Beijing Yugao Aviation is eager to begin operating the Bell 429, and we look forward to supporting their missions and continuing to expand our presence in the HEMS segment in China.”

The Bell 429 is the only light twin-engine helicopter on the market with true two-litter capability, featuring enough cabin space for two medical attendants and two crew members. The Bell 429 also offers exceptional flight performance with a fully integrated glass cockpit, advanced drive system and best-in-class SBAS navigation and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) capability. It is the first helicopter certified through the MSG-3 process, resulting in reduced maintenance costs for operators. The Bell 429 also features a spacious cabin and extra-large 60 inch side doors, as well as IFR capability certified for single or dual pilot operations.

The Bell 429 is backed by Bell Helicopter's renowned customer support and service, voted No. 1 for 23 years running by Professional Pilot magazine. Bell Helicopter is committed to having resources where customers operate to speed up delivery of suport, and gives customers access to service professionals that are easy to reach, know the operating environment and understand their needs.

Source : Textron - view original press release