AAR Extends Supply Chain Solutions into New Product Line Via Agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings

Acquiring ACLAS ATR parts inventory to support multi-year PBH contract for ASL airlines

AAR (NYSE: AIR) announces it has been awarded a multi-year component support contract from ASL Aviation Holdings. The new contract for power-by-the-hour support for ASL Group's airlines includes component support and repair for approximately 100 passenger and cargo aircraft, including ATR aircraft. AAR will support the contract with inventory purchased from ASL subsidiary ACLAS Global, which will be incorporated into AAR's existing global supply chain network located in Brussels, Hannover and Singapore. A new ATR team will be based in the UK to serve ATR customer parts requirements globally. The ATR is a leading regional aircraft with more than 1,300 delivered to operators across the globe.

"This new award, along with the acquisition of the ACLAS ATR inventory, allows our industry-leading supply chain business to expand its reach into the ATR market," said John Holmes, AAR Chief Operating Officer of Aviation Services.





"By aggregating PBH support for ASL Group airlines under one provider, we can streamline our maintenance, create efficiencies and focus on operations," said ASL Aviation Holdings Chief Executive Hugh Flynn. "AAR was a good fit because of their global component support structure that will provide the same level of service across all our bases and line stations."

