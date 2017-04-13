1st Emergency Medical Service Helicopter in China Delivered

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and United Rotorcraft announced today the delivery of a Bell 429 to Reignwood Investment, Ltd., (Reignwood). The aircraft will serve as the first Bell helicopter for Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) missions in China.

“We are proud to partner with United Rotorcraft to deliver the first HEMS Bell 429 to our friends at Reignwood,” said Patrick Moulay, Bell Helicopter’s executive vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing. “There is a critical need for HEMS in China and we are honored Reignwood has selected the Bell 429 to assist in life-saving missions.”





United Rotorcraft installed the medical interior which consists of a machined aluminum floor, additional medical crew seating configurations, and product improvements for patient care and access. In addition, the aircraft is equipped with a rescue hoist and other program specific support equipment.

“This delivery and Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) validation for the medical interior represents a two-year effort to bring our product into China and we are delighted to be working with Bell Helicopter and entering this new market segment,” stated Frank Graham, senior director of Global Sales and Marketing for United Rotorcraft. “We are confident this will be the first of many opportunities in China available to us because of our product’s CAAC validation.”

The Bell 429 is one of the most advanced light twin helicopters ever developed. It delivers exceptional speed, range and hover performance, and offers operators a state-of-the-art single pilot IFR helicopter with top user-rated in-service support. The powerful and reliable Bell 429 serves the full spectrum of segments including air medical, law enforcement, oil & gas, utility, and corporate.

Source : Textron - view original press release