FAA Awards Innovative Solutions & Support STC for NextGen Flight Deck for PC-12 Retrofit
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for its NextGen Flight Deck for retrofit in the Pilatus PC-12. The NextGen Flight Deck includes an Integrated Flight Management System (IFMS™), Electronic Flight Bag, Integrated Standby Unit (ISU), synthetic vision and enhanced vision (FLIR).
The NextGen Flight Deck integrates Primary Flight Display (PFD) and Multi-Function Display (MFD) with dual satellite based augmentation system (SBAS) GPS receivers in support of the Integrated Flight Management System (IFMS™) with LPV approach capability. The result is an integrated avionics suite providing unrivaled situational awareness, safety enhancements and operational performance.
The NextGen Flight Deck features include:
- Autothrottle Capable
- Airport diagrams and approach
- Moving Maps with overlay of Flight Plan
- Airspaces, Airways (both High and Low)
- Runway Depictions, Navigation Aids, and Intersections
- ADS-B In/Out
- Satellite Weather Optional
- Electronic Checklists and Display
- Control of enhanced vision system
- Optional i-Pad control
The NextGen Flight Deck is fully compatible with IS&S’s first Autothrottle for Turbo Prop.
The first installation of the flight deck is in progress on Mr. Brian Cleary’s airplane. Brian is President of the Pilatus Owners and Pilatus Association.
Source : Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. - view original press release
