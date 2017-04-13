GDs RVSS Reaches Milestone and Helps Secure US Border

General Dynamics' (NYSE: GD) Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) upgrade has achieved a 'Full Operating Capability' (FOC) designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This key milestone was achieved after two years of successful deployment and field testing along the southern border and underscores the operational impact this solution provides to the U.S. Border Patrol. The RVSS capability is currently operational in Nogales, Douglas, Naco, Yuma, and Ajo, Ariz., with relocatable deployments planned in McAllen and Laredo, Texas in 2017.

"The deployment of the Remote Video Surveillance System is important to the safety of our agents and to our mission," said Ronald D. Vitiello, Chief of CBP's U.S. Border Patrol. "Successful partnerships like the one we have with the General Dynamics team, are necessary to efficiently and effectively secure the border."





Located on elevated towers and structures, the RVSS advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors provide persistent ground surveillance to Border Patrol agents via an intuitive video management system with real time analytics to effectively detect, track, identify, classify and respond to missions along U.S. borders.

"Reaching a full operating capability designation is a testament to both the effectiveness of the RVSS solution and our continued partnership with CBP," said Dan Busby, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology's IT Services and Solutions sector. "The RVSS upgrade will continue to provide CBP and U.S. law enforcement personnel with the advanced technology necessary to secure our nation's borders and increase agent safety through enhanced situational awareness."

In July 2013, CBP awarded General Dynamics One Source the contract to upgrade the RVSS capability along the southern U.S. border. General Dynamics One Source is comprised of General Dynamics Information Technology and General Dynamics Mission Systems.

