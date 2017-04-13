Order for Airborne Self-Protection Systems to Equip the German AF

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for the electronic warfare self-protection and countermeasures system BOZ-101 EC from the NATO Eurofighter 2000 and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) on behalf of the German Air Force.

The BOZ self-protection and countermeasures system has been in use on Tornado for many years. This order is for 29 units of the enhanced version designated BOZ-101 EC. The wing mounted pod consists of a missile approach warning system in the aft section and a countermeasures dispensing system. Dispensing can be performed forward downwards and sideways in two adjustable directions. The dispenser is designed to counter modern IR-guided threats.





The production of the BOZ-101 EC will take place at Saab sites in Järfälla, Sweden and in Centurion, South Africa. Deliveries will take place during 2017-2020.

“The well renowned BOZ pod has been used on the Tornado for many years. This large follow-up order for the enhanced version confirms Saab´s capability to meet our customers’ need for state-of-the-art self-protection systems to improve their operational capabilities in hostile environments,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance.

Saab is a world leading producer of advanced customized self-protection and counter-measure systems. Our solutions are installed on modern fighters and helicopters today like Gripen, F-18, F-15 and Eurofighter.

