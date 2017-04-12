Military & Government Electronic Healthcare Records Symposium
- Military & Government Electronic Healthcare Records Symposium
- Opportunities & Latest Updates in EHR
- 20 April, 2017 - 21 April, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
Where Do we Currently Stand?
What are the Opportunities for Industry?
What are the Emerging HIT Technologies Enabling the Way Ahead?
This outstanding panel of leading EHR and Health I.T. experts will closely examine the complex constructs within the Military Health System & and the Defense Health Agency. The symposium will discuss critical information every DoD and Government Healthcare Professional should know including the way ahead in order to navigate the complexities of evolving technology. As there are crucial issues remaining to be solved, attendee value gained by participation will afford
an interactive experience where attendee networking and engagement with speakers will discuss:
- An Open Single Enterprise Solution that is Interoperable
- Standardization of Clinical & Business Processes in the Military Health System
- The Defense Medical Information Exchange (DMIX) Technical Solutions & Data Sharing
- Future MHS EHR Capabilities with Training & Tools to Ensure Successful Deployment
- Building Collaborative Partnerships both Inside & Outside the Military Health System
- Patient-Centric Systems and with Patient Outcomes that Meet Operational Readiness & Engagement
These Important Issues and more will be addressed in the General Session including daily Breakfasts, Networking Sessions, Luncheons, and featuring a variety of Exhibitors from the Healthcare Industry.
The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023
Special Government & Industry Keynote Presentation From:
- Maj General (Dr.) Roosevelt Allen, USAF, Director, Medical Operations and Research, Chief of the Dental Corps, OTSG, HQ, USAF
- Dr. Lauren Thompson, Director, DoD/VA Interagency Program Office, DHMS
- Mr. David Duma, Acting Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, OSD/DOT&E
Sr. Manager, Siemens Healthcare
Opportunities is the key word here as vendors would have a field day making the right contacts for future contracts. I came away with more solid leads than any tradeshow I have been to in the past 3 years
Program Officer, NIH Program Office..
The perfect mixture of policy, programs, solutions, and end-users. Established presenters with great knowledge
Senior Program Manger, CACI
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Speakers
- Maj Gen (Dr.) Roosevelt Allen, USAF, Director, Medical Operations and Research, Chief of Dental Corps, Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force
- Dr. Lauren Thompson, SES, Director, DOD/VA Interagency Program Office, DHMS
- Mr. David Duma, Acting Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD/DOT&E)
- COL John S. Scott, USA, Informatics Policy Director, Health Affairs, Department of Defense, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Health Affairs, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Mr. Thomas Murphy, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration
- Dr. Albert Taylor, M.D., Medical Informatics Fellow, Office of the National Coordinator for H.H.S.
- Dr. Paul Cordts, M.D., Director, Functional Champion, Military Health System, Defense Health Agency
- Mr. Brad Houston, Director, Office of Business and Process Integration, Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration
- Dr. Ronald Poropatich, MD, (Col USA-ret), Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Executive Director,Center for Military Medicine Research, Health Sciences, PITT, Senior Telemedicine Advisor, UPMC
- Mr. James Sorace, Senior Medical Officer at the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)
- Dr. Susy Postal, DNP, RN-BC, Chief Health Informatics Officer, Indian Health Service (IHS)
- Mr. Lance Scott, Program Manager, Defense Medical Information Exchange (DMIX)
- Brig Gen (USAF ret), Klaus Schafer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Client Executive, Health Market Sector, CACI International, Inc.
- LTC Peter Huggins, USA, Aeromedical Evacuation Program Manager, Office of the Surgeon General, Army National Guard
- Dr. Keith Salzman, Chief Medical Information Officer, Global Business Services, IBM
- Dr. Joseph Ronzio, DHSc, CPHIMS,Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer, Veterans Health Administration
- Mr. Dean Fagan, Senior Program Manager, Corporate Dental System, Enterprise Support Team, Harris Corporation
- Dr. Seong K. Mun, PhD, President & CEO, Open Source EHR Alliance (OSEHRA)
- COL (Dr.) Matthew Hepburn, M.D., USA, Program Manager, Biological Technologies Office, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency
- Dr. Stephen Hufnagel, Health IT Architect, Information Applications Group, Health Level 7 Clinical Information Model Initiative Workgroup Member and FHA Federal Health Information Model Support Contractor
- Mr. Ken Rubin, Director of Standards and Interoperability, Veterans Affairs Health Administration
- Dr. Nick van Terheyden, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, NTT DATA Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Ms. Kim Warren, Acting Director, CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (CAMH),The MITRE Corporation
- Mr. Samuel Schaffzin, MPA, CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, Technical Director for Medicaid Health IT, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
- Mr. Kenneth Salyards, Information Management Specialist, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), DHHS
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
May 15 - 18, 2017 - Washington, United States