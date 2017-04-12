Military & Government Electronic Healthcare Records Symposium

Opportunities & Latest Updates in EHR

20 April, 2017 - 21 April, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Where Do we Currently Stand?

What are the Opportunities for Industry?

What are the Emerging HIT Technologies Enabling the Way Ahead?

This outstanding panel of leading EHR and Health I.T. experts will closely examine the complex constructs within the Military Health System & and the Defense Health Agency. The symposium will discuss critical information every DoD and Government Healthcare Professional should know including the way ahead in order to navigate the complexities of evolving technology. As there are crucial issues remaining to be solved, attendee value gained by participation will afford

an interactive experience where attendee networking and engagement with speakers will discuss:

An Open Single Enterprise Solution that is Interoperable

Standardization of Clinical & Business Processes in the Military Health System

The Defense Medical Information Exchange (DMIX) Technical Solutions & Data Sharing

Future MHS EHR Capabilities with Training & Tools to Ensure Successful Deployment

Capabilities with Training & Tools to Ensure Successful Deployment Building Collaborative Partnerships both Inside & Outside the Military Health System

Patient-Centric Systems and with Patient Outcomes that Meet Operational Readiness & Engagement

These Important Issues and more will be addressed in the General Session including daily Breakfasts, Networking Sessions, Luncheons, and featuring a variety of Exhibitors from the Healthcare Industry.





Special Government & Industry Keynote Presentation From:

Maj General (Dr.) Roosevelt Allen , USAF, Director, Medical Operations and Research, Chief of the Dental Corps, OTSG, HQ, USAF

Dr. Lauren Thompson , Director, DoD/VA Interagency Program Office, DHMS

Mr. David Duma , Acting Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, OSD/DOT&E

All of the presenters and topics smoothly coincided with the coordinated progress of current Electronic Health Records programs

Sr. Manager, Siemens Healthcare



Opportunities is the key word here as vendors would have a field day making the right contacts for future contracts. I came away with more solid leads than any tradeshow I have been to in the past 3 years

Program Officer, NIH Program Office..



The perfect mixture of policy, programs, solutions, and end-users. Established presenters with great knowledge

Senior Program Manger, CACI

Speakers

Maj Gen (Dr.) Roosevelt Allen , USAF, Director, Medical Operations and Research, Chief of Dental Corps, Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force

, USAF, Director, Medical Operations and Research, Chief of Dental Corps, Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force Dr. Lauren Thompson , SES, Director, DOD/VA Interagency Program Office, DHMS

, SES, Director, DOD/VA Interagency Program Office, DHMS Mr. David Duma , Acting Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD/DOT&E)

, Acting Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD/DOT&E) COL John S. Scott , USA, Informatics Policy Director, Health Affairs, Department of Defense, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Health Affairs, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

, USA, Informatics Policy Director, Health Affairs, Department of Defense, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Health Affairs, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Mr. Thomas Murphy , Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration

, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration Dr. Albert Taylor , M.D., Medical Informatics Fellow, Office of the National Coordinator for H.H.S.

, M.D., Medical Informatics Fellow, Office of the National Coordinator for H.H.S. Dr. Paul Cordts , M.D., Director, Functional Champion, Military Health System, Defense Health Agency

, M.D., Director, Functional Champion, Military Health System, Defense Health Agency Mr. Brad Houston , Director, Office of Business and Process Integration, Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration

, Director, Office of Business and Process Integration, Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration Dr. Ronald Poropatich , MD, (Col USA-ret), Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Executive Director,Center for Military Medicine Research, Health Sciences, PITT, Senior Telemedicine Advisor, UPMC

, MD, (Col USA-ret), Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Executive Director,Center for Military Medicine Research, Health Sciences, PITT, Senior Telemedicine Advisor, UPMC Mr. James Sorace , Senior Medical Officer at the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

, Senior Medical Officer at the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Dr. Susy Postal , DNP, RN-BC, Chief Health Informatics Officer, Indian Health Service (IHS)

, DNP, RN-BC, Chief Health Informatics Officer, Indian Health Service (IHS) Mr. Lance Scott, Program Manager, Defense Medical Information Exchange (DMIX)

Program Manager, Defense Medical Information Exchange (DMIX) Brig Gen (USAF ret), Klaus Schafer , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Client Executive, Health Market Sector, CACI International, Inc.

, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Client Executive, Health Market Sector, CACI International, Inc. LTC Peter Huggins , USA, Aeromedical Evacuation Program Manager, Office of the Surgeon General, Army National Guard

, USA, Aeromedical Evacuation Program Manager, Office of the Surgeon General, Army National Guard Dr. Keith Salzman, Chief Medical Information Officer, Global Business Services, IBM

Chief Medical Information Officer, Global Business Services, IBM Dr. Joseph Ronzio , DHSc, CPHIMS,Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer, Veterans Health Administration

, DHSc, CPHIMS,Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer, Veterans Health Administration Mr. Dean Fagan , Senior Program Manager, Corporate Dental System, Enterprise Support Team, Harris Corporation

, Senior Program Manager, Corporate Dental System, Enterprise Support Team, Harris Corporation Dr. Seong K. Mun , PhD, President & CEO, Open Source EHR Alliance (OSEHRA)

, PhD, President & CEO, Open Source EHR Alliance (OSEHRA) COL (Dr.) Matthew Hepburn , M.D., USA, Program Manager, Biological Technologies Office, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency

, M.D., USA, Program Manager, Biological Technologies Office, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency Dr. Stephen Hufnagel , Health IT Architect, Information Applications Group, Health Level 7 Clinical Information Model Initiative Workgroup Member and FHA Federal Health Information Model Support Contractor

, Health IT Architect, Information Applications Group, Health Level 7 Clinical Information Model Initiative Workgroup Member and FHA Federal Health Information Model Support Contractor Mr. Ken Rubin , Director of Standards and Interoperability, Veterans Affairs Health Administration

, Director of Standards and Interoperability, Veterans Affairs Health Administration Dr. Nick van Terheyden , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, NTT DATA Healthcare and Life Sciences

, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, NTT DATA Healthcare and Life Sciences Ms. Kim Warren , Acting Director, CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (CAMH),The MITRE Corporation

, Acting Director, CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (CAMH),The MITRE Corporation Mr. Samuel Schaffzin , MPA, CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, Technical Director for Medicaid Health IT, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

, MPA, CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, Technical Director for Medicaid Health IT, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Mr. Kenneth Salyards , Information Management Specialist, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), DHHS

