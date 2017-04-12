Airbus Corporate Jets introduces Easystart support

Adds to customer care for ACJ Family

Airbus Corporate Jets has launched a new initiative, called Easystart, offering tailored support to the buyers of its corporate jets already in service.

Easystart will help buyers to understand how an Airbus corporate jet can perform on their key missions, how it can be an attractively affordable upgrade, and how services – such as training, support and upgrades – are available to ensure a smooth entry into service.





“Being customer-orientated has always been part of the Airbus recipe for success, and providing advice, care and support throughout an aircraft’s life, including beyond first ownership, is an important part of that,” points out Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers John Leahy.

Airbus began delivering A320 Family-based corporate jets at the end of the Nineties and, with new models such as the ACJ320neo on the horizon, more owners are interested in trading up.

Airbus airliners are designed for 20 years or more in service, while flying several thousand hours a year. They have potentially much longer lives as corporate jets, which typically only fly a few hundred hours a year, helping to ensure excellent residual value.

Pre-owned Airbus corporate jets thus have a lot to offer and, because they are the most modern aircraft family in their class, longevity is in their genes, with much potential for new owners.

Key ACJ320 Family features include a much wider and taller cabin than any other business jet, while being similar in size externally. This delivers more sociable, comfortable and productive travel, because passengers can easily move around – as well as allowing more passengers.

Airbus corporate jets already include many features that customers expect when buying a business jets today. Such as the enhanced protection of fly-by-wire controls, weight-saving new materials, and cost-saving centralised maintenance - features often lacking in competitors.

More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica. They are supported by a worldwide network of technical advice, spares and training that is sized for the needs of more than 500 customers and operators, including services dedicated to the particular needs of corporate jet fliers.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release