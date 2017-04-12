Tetra Tech Awarded $240 Million Multiple Award U.S. Navy Remediation Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that Tetra Tech EC was one of six firms selected for a $240 million multiple-award contract for environmental remediation of radiological contaminants (RADMAC II) at various Navy and Marine Corps installations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and other locations throughout the United States. RADMAC II supports the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest and NAVFAC Atlantic areas of responsibility.

RADMAC II will focus on restoration projects at radiologically contaminated sites. Tetra Tech EC will perform radiological investigations, surveys and sampling analysis, pilot and treatability studies, operations and maintenance, remediation, and other related activities associated with returning sites to safe use. RADMAC II is a follow-on contract to RADMAC I, in which Tetra Tech EC also provided technical services for the Navy’s remediation programs in California and Washington.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Biodefense Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

“Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Navy for over four decades, and specifically NAVFAC Southwest, in remediation of radiological contaminants for more than 12 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech’s Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue this longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy to support its critical environmental restoration efforts.”

Source : Tetra Tech, Inc. - view original press release