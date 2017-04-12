CTS Engines Wins Asiana Airlines CF6-80C2 Overhaul Contract

Company to provide largest share of CF6-80C2 MRO services for five years

CTS Engines, the global independent leader for mature jet engine maintenance, announced today that it had been awarded a contract for the overhaul of Asiana Airlines’ CF6-80C2 engine fleet. The five-year award was the result of a highly competitive and comprehensive bid process.

“We are incredibly excited to win this contract,” said Brian Neff, CTS’s Chief Executive Officer. “Asiana Airlines is a blue-chip combination carrier with globally recognized quality standards. That we were successful in such a competitive process is a testament to CTS’s long-term quality and value proposition.”





Source : CTS Engines - view original press release