Kratos Advanced SRBM Target Supports Successful Test of the Advanced Missile Defense Radar

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Kratos' Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division successfully supported the U.S. Navy as they completed the first test of the AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) against a live ballistic missile target. The successful test was conducted on March 15, 2017 against an advanced Short Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM) target, developed by Kratos and its Government and industry partners.

The Kratos SRBM target was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii before it was acquired and tracked by the AN/SPY-6(V) AMDR. The AN/SPY-6(V) AMDR is slated to begin service on the U.S. Navy's next generation Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG-51 Flight III) currently under development. The next generation radar promises to deliver improved range, accuracy and reliability over the SPY-1D(V) radar currently deployed on the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyers.





The two stage separating SRBM target featured Kratos' Oriole motor as well as payload hardware for the target including mechanical support structures, stabilizing fins, electrical event initiation systems, and active staging and separation systems. Kratos personnel participated in mission planning, payload assembly, testing, and target vehicle build-up and launch operations in support of the successful mission. DRSS is a leading provider of products, solutions, and services supporting ballistic missile defense, hypersonics, Aegis, sounding rocket, directed energy, electromagnetic railgun and other national security and scientific programs.

Mr. David Carter, President of Kratos' Defense & Rocket Support Services Division, stated, "Kratos is proud to continue its work with government and industry partners by providing affordable and adaptable target solutions to support the U.S. Navy's next generation radar program. This target represents only the first of several advanced target designs developed to exercise the capabilities of AMDR."

Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release