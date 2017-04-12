Bombardier Business Aircraft Continues to Grow its Footprint in the Asian Market

Provide Leading Products and Services

Singapore Service Centre continues to expand its capabilities and certifications to better serve customers

New Bombardier Business Aircraft Tianjin Service Centre was inaugurated on April 7, 2017

Bombardier's Challenger 350, Challenger 650 and Global 6000 aircraft on display at ABACE

Bombardier Business Aircraft reiterated its commitment to the Asian market ahead of this year's Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE), which will be held at Shanghai's Hongqiao Airport in China from April 11-13, 2017. This follows the successful inauguration of the Bombardier Tianjin Service Centre on April 7. Bombardier has had the largest fleet of any business aircraft manufacturer in the region for the last 12 years.

Bombardier Business Aircraft will underscore its leadership by showcasing three of its business jets at ABACE - the Challenger 350 , Challenger 650 and Global 6000 aircraft - which all offer capabilities sought-after by customers in the region, such as speed, comfort and reliability, as well as leading-edge technology and a smooth ride for passengers.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Battery Market 2016-2020

"ABACE is a key event in the aviation industry and we are delighted to seize this opportunity once again this year to present three of our finest business jets," said Michael Han, Regional Vice President, Sales, China. "Bombardier Business Aircraft is the global leader in terms of deliveries, and is among the best in Asia with a market share of 35 per cent, totalling 43 deliveries over the last three years. China therefore remains a very promising market for Bombardier. With our portfolio of efficiency-enhancing business aircraft, we're well-positioned to answer our customers' needs in Greater China and Asia."

With the recent inauguration of a Service Centre in Tianjin, China, and the continued growth of the award-winning Singapore Service Centre, Bombardier Business Aircraft is further strengthening its customer support network as part of its commitment to operators in the region.

"With a growing fleet of more than 110 aircraft based in Greater China out of 280 in Asia, Bombardier Business Aircraft's Service Centres offer comprehensive capabilities and flexibility to our customers, closer to their base of operations. Our priority is to ensure that we are ready to support our customers wherever their needs arise," added Lanny Schindelmeiser, General Manager, Bombardier Tianjin Aviation Services Co., Ltd.

The Tianjin Service Centre marks the opening of Bombardier Business Aircraft's first Service Centre in China. Located near Beijing, the Service Centre has received its Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) certification for Global , Challenger 604 , Challenger 605 a nd Challenger 850 aircraft, providing it the authority to perform 96-month inspections on the Challenger jets and 120-month inspections on Global aircraft.

Customers in Asia rely on the support of Bombardier Business Aircraft's Singapore Service Centre, which continues its impressive capability and capacity growth. Since its opening in February 2014, the Singapore Service Centre has provided high-quality OEM expertise during more than 2,000 Bombardier Business Aircraft maintenance support visits. This includes performing the largest maintenance events in the aircraft's lifecycle such as the 96- and 192-month inspections on Challenger aircraft, as well as 120- and 240-month inspections on Global aircraft. It also consists of the installation of in-flight connectivity, including the fastest worldwide* Ka-band high-speed internet for Global aircraft - of which the Singapore Service Centre performed the first-ever installation into service in a timely, value-added fashion for the customer.

The Singapore Service Centre has received 16 certifications from international authorities with more in progress, five authorizations from engine and avionics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and also inaugurated its state-of-the-art interior shop. To accommodate increasing demand, the facility has more than quadrupled its engineer and technician workforce since opening. In November 2016, the Singapore Service Centre was recognized by the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) with the prestigious Icons of Aviation, as Best Maintenance Repair Organization in Asia.

With the industry's most comprehensive product portfolio and unrivaled commitment to customer satisfaction, Bombardier continues to grow its leadership position in the business aviation industry. From light jets to large, ultra-long-range aircraft, Bombardier offers a solution to all customers, whatever their requirements may be.

Challenger 350 aircraft : Designed with a no-compromise approach, the Challenger 350 aircraft effortlessly blends powerful performance and sleek styling to deliver an unrivalled private jet experience like no other. Industry-leading connectivity, immersive sound and ergonomically-positioned touch screens are seamlessly integrated to create an intuitive and incomparable cabin experience. Paired with impressive high-performance attributes, the Challenger 350 aircraft is designed to access challenging airfields, climb faster, and cruise efficiently while providing a smooth ride. Standing the test of time, the Challenger 350 aircraft is the best-selling business jet platform of the last decade.

Challenger 650 aircraft : A masterful expression of high-end craftsmanship and functionality, the Challenger 650 aircraft is designed to be the most reliable business aircraft. The Challenger 650 business jet provides the ultimate in-flight experience with industry-leading connectivity, an immersive sound system, and a cabin management system that effortlessly brings it all together in the widest in-class cabin. Built upon the most successful large segment business aircraft platform of all time and designed to create a smooth ride and an unforgettable experience, the Challenger 650 aircraft is the first choice among experienced flight departments.

Global 6000 aircraft: Elegance and performance meet to deliver an unparalleled experience on board the Global 6000 aircraft. Skillfully designed to leave a lasting impression, the Global 6000 business jet features an intelligently crafted interior that balances luxury with productivity. The industry's fastest worldwide inflight internet connectivity* combined with a comprehensive cabin management system keep passengers entertained and connected at all times*. With the widest cabin in its class and a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, the Global 6000 aircraft offers the finest experience you can expect from a business jet.

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Coverage excludes North and South Poles.

Bombardier , Challenger , Challenger 350 , Challenger 604, Challenger 605, Challenger 605, Challenger 650 , Challenger 850 , Global and Global 6000 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release