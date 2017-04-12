Rockwell Collins and MCN to provide broadband satellite connectivity services to business jet operators in China

Rockwell Collins has signed a reseller agreement with Beijing Marine Communication and Navigation Company, Limited (MCN) to provide broadband satellite connectivity services to its ARINCDirect customers in mainland China. ARINCDirect is a leading value added reseller of satellite connectivity services globally.

“This agreement with MCN provides a great foundation for giving business jet operators in China access to our full suite of satellite services,” said David Stanley, vice president, ARINCDirect Cabin Services for Rockwell Collins. “The Chinese business aviation industry is still in a relatively early stage of development. As the demand for connectivity increases, we will deliver an experience to passengers in-flight that’s as seamless as they have in their home and office environments.”





“We are committed to ensuring that China has access to the latest connectivity technology,” said Song Zhen, vice president of Sales & Marketing for MCN. “This relationship will enable our business aviation operators to have access to the fastest cabin communications available.”

ARINCDirect provides the most comprehensive flight support services for business aviation including global flight planning regional and international trip support, cabin connectivity and flight operations management.

