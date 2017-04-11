BAE Australia technology in JSM

BAE Systems Australia’s technology is another step closer to being used in the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) being developed for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, following the signing of a contract between the Federal Government and Norway's Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.

The contract will enable Kongsberg, which is developing the JSM, to continue the integration and qualification of BAE Systems' passive radio frequency (RF) sensor into the system.





BAE Systems is Australia’s specialist manufacturer of missile control and guidance systems. The Company will provide a low-cost, light weight and highly sensitive electronic support measure (ESM) receiver for incorporation on JSM which will feature an additional land attack and littoral attack capability as well as a two-way communications line for target adjustment and inflight termination.

In its work with Kongsberg, BAE Systems has delivered a pre-production passive RF sensor for the JSM program, which was used to perform fit checks, system integration and support flight-testing in a development-standard missile. The combination of this RF sensor with Kongsberg's existing seeker provides a significant enhancement in operational capability.

In support of the contract, BAE Systems Australia will supply our new passive RF sensors to Kongsberg for use in its qualification activities.

This technology was developed with the support of the Australian Government’s Priority Industry Capability Innovation Program (PICIP). Under the Defence funded program, BAE Systems Australia received a grant in 2013 to help commercialise this innovative technology.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Glynn Phillips, said: "This is a great example of niche technology being developed through government and industry collaboration that has the potential to provide long term sustainable exports for Australia.

"There is no doubt about Australia’s ability to compete on the world stage delivering leading edge technology to the world."

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release