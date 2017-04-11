CBP Teams With Fraser Optics for Border Security

Fraser Optics, headquartered in Odenton, MD, has been awarded a sole-source, firm fixed price contract for delivery of Electro-Optic Camera Systems to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) (Contract: HSBP1016P00936).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations uses the Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) to provide long-range detection of low-altitude aircraft at the radar's maximum range. The elevated sensor mitigates curvature of the earth and terrain masking limitations. TARS detects and tracks a majority of suspicious air traffic along the southwest border, including ultralight and short landing aircraft threats. AMO also employs this unique TARS capability to interdict transnational criminal organizations engaged in illicit smuggling of narcotics and people.





Rob Brown, AMO TARS Program Manager, stated, "TARS is a strategic platform to deploy cost-effective surveillance technologies to confront security challenges at critical border areas – Fraser is a proven partner in delivering needed technology for our mission." Luke Ritter, CEO at Fraser Optics added, "It is an honor and a privilege to team with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern Border. Our team is committed to putting advanced technology in the hands of those who protect America."

The mission of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) is to serve and protect the American people. They apply advanced aeronautical and maritime capabilities and employ their unique skill sets to preserve America's security interests. With 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO uses its sophisticated fleets to detect, sort, intercept, track and apprehend criminals in diverse environments at and beyond U.S. borders.

Fraser Optics is a defense technology company that designs and produces stabilized optical technology products for the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial markets. For over 40 years, Fraser has continued to field innovative and compelling stabilized optical solutions to protect America. Current U.S. Government customers include the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, the Department of Interior, and the Department of Homeland Security. Fraser has offices in Trevose, PA, and Odenton, MD.

