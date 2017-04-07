VA Healthcare 2017 Conference
- Developing Solutions for the Next Generation of Veteran Care
- 15 May, 2017 - 18 May, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
The care of our Nations Veterans is one of our most important responsibilities and day after day, hundreds of thousands of men and women carry out this honorable task. In the last decade, these same individuals have become overwhelmed with the sheer amount of Veterans who require their services. The VA has worked tirelessly to incorporate new technologies and practices to help alleviate this strain while simultaneously providing excellent health services.
VA Healthcare 2017 is specifically designed to bring together leaders within the VA together from across the nation to discuss best practices, new technologies and facilities, as well as to discuss challenges and opportunities for the future.
Meet industry leaders offering cutting edge innovation, and network with other professionals to explore refining best practices in a collaborative environment. VA Healthcare 2017 will offer you professional growth with our CME certified sessions in addition to directly contributing to the well being of our veterans who have sacrificed for our country.
Topics covered during the conference include:
- Alternative/Complementary Medicine for Veterans
- PTSD, Invisible Wounds and Traumatic Brain Injury
- Alternative Coverage Options
- Developments in Women's Care
- Electronic Medical Records
- Telehealth Options
- Addressing the Nursing Shortage
- Advances in Prosthetics
- How to Manage Your Claim and much more...
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
2017 Speakers Include:
- Scott Blackburn, Interim Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Allison Hickey, Former Under Secretary for Benefits, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dr. Tiffany Love, Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services
- Dr. Baligh Yehia, Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Community Care
- Dr. James Couch, Chief of the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratory, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
- Mr. Gregory Giddens, Acting Chief Acquisition Officer - Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, VA
- Dr. Tara Galovski, Director of Women's Health Sciences Division, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dr. Thomas Lynch, Assistant Deputy USH for Clinical Operations and Management
- Dr. Benjamin Kligler, National Director Integrative Health Coordinating Center Office of Patient-Centered Care & Cultural Transformation, Veterans Health Administration
- Mr. Thomas Murphy, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits - Performing the Duties of Under Secretary for Benefits
- Dr. Adrian D'Amico, Chief, Emergency Medicine, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
- Mr. Curtis Coy, Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity
- Ms. Elizabeth Pletcher, Recovery Support Specialist, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center
- Joseph Ronzio, Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs
- Dr. William Patterson, Network Director, VISN 15
- Ms. Mary Ellen Elias, Simulation Coordinator Co-Director of Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship in Clinical Simulation, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
- Mr. Rick Lemmon, Acting Chief Procurement and Logistics Officer, Veterans Health Administration
- F. Patrick Robinson, Dean, School of Nursing and Health Sciences, Capella University
- Andrea Ippolito, VA Innovators Network Lead - VA Center for Innovation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Ms. Belleruth Naparstek, Faculty, University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine and Board Chair, Health Journeys Inc.
- Dr. Mehmet Sofuoglu, Director, VISN 1 New England MIRECC
- Ms. Kathleen Barry, Director Workforce and Leadership, Office of Nursing Services
- Mr Al Burzynski, Advisory Board Member, National Veterans Memorial and Museum
- Ms. Karen Ott, Director for Policy, Education and Legislation, Office of Nursing Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dr. Robin Hemphill, Acting Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Quality, Safety and Value, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mr. Fran Paez, Therapeutic Playaway Manager, Veteran Affairs & Military
- Ms. Jennifer Purdy, Deputy District Veterans Experience Officer - Continental Region, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Ms. Joy White, District Veterans Experience Officer - Pacific (SES), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mr. Jim Wartski, Director, Veterans Experience Office, North Atlantic District
- Mr. Curtis Carie, Director, Midwest District Veteran Experience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mr. Michael ("Mike") Galloucis, Sr, Director, Southeast Distrcit Veterans Expereience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Chakakhon Lea, Field Consultant, Office of Veterans Experience, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
