VA Healthcare 2017 Conference

Developing Solutions for the Next Generation of Veteran Care

15 May, 2017 - 18 May, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

The care of our Nations Veterans is one of our most important responsibilities and day after day, hundreds of thousands of men and women carry out this honorable task. In the last decade, these same individuals have become overwhelmed with the sheer amount of Veterans who require their services. The VA has worked tirelessly to incorporate new technologies and practices to help alleviate this strain while simultaneously providing excellent health services.

VA Healthcare 2017 is specifically designed to bring together leaders within the VA together from across the nation to discuss best practices, new technologies and facilities, as well as to discuss challenges and opportunities for the future.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023

Meet industry leaders offering cutting edge innovation, and network with other professionals to explore refining best practices in a collaborative environment. VA Healthcare 2017 will offer you professional growth with our CME certified sessions in addition to directly contributing to the well being of our veterans who have sacrificed for our country.

Topics covered during the conference include:

Alternative/Complementary Medicine for Veterans

PTSD, Invisible Wounds and Traumatic Brain Injury

Alternative Coverage Options

Developments in Women's Care

Electronic Medical Records

Telehealth Options

Addressing the Nursing Shortage

Advances in Prosthetics

How to Manage Your Claim and much more...

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

2017 Speakers Include:

Scott Blackburn , Interim Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Interim Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Allison Hickey , Former Under Secretary for Benefits, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Former Under Secretary for Benefits, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Tiffany Love , Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services

, Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services Dr. Baligh Yehia , Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Community Care

, Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Community Care Dr. James Couch , Chief of the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratory, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

, Chief of the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratory, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Mr. Gregory Giddens , Acting Chief Acquisition Officer - Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, VA

, Acting Chief Acquisition Officer - Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, VA Dr. Tara Galovski , Director of Women's Health Sciences Division, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Director of Women's Health Sciences Division, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Thomas Lynch , Assistant Deputy USH for Clinical Operations and Management

, Assistant Deputy USH for Clinical Operations and Management Dr. Benjamin Kligler , National Director Integrative Health Coordinating Center Office of Patient-Centered Care & Cultural Transformation, Veterans Health Administration

, National Director Integrative Health Coordinating Center Office of Patient-Centered Care & Cultural Transformation, Veterans Health Administration Mr. Thomas Murphy , Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits - Performing the Duties of Under Secretary for Benefits

, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits - Performing the Duties of Under Secretary for Benefits Dr. Adrian D'Amico , Chief, Emergency Medicine, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

, Chief, Emergency Medicine, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Mr. Curtis Coy , Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity

, Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity Ms. Elizabeth Pletcher , Recovery Support Specialist, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center

, Recovery Support Specialist, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center Joseph Ronzio , Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs

, Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Dr. William Patterson , Network Director, VISN 15

, Network Director, VISN 15 Ms. Mary Ellen Elias , Simulation Coordinator Co-Director of Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship in Clinical Simulation, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

, Simulation Coordinator Co-Director of Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship in Clinical Simulation, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Mr. Rick Lemmon , Acting Chief Procurement and Logistics Officer, Veterans Health Administration

, Acting Chief Procurement and Logistics Officer, Veterans Health Administration F. Patrick Robinson , Dean, School of Nursing and Health Sciences, Capella University

, Dean, School of Nursing and Health Sciences, Capella University Andrea Ippolito , VA Innovators Network Lead - VA Center for Innovation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, VA Innovators Network Lead - VA Center for Innovation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Ms. Belleruth Naparstek , Faculty, University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine and Board Chair, Health Journeys Inc.

, Faculty, University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine and Board Chair, Health Journeys Inc. Dr. Mehmet Sofuoglu, Director, VISN 1 New England MIRECC

Director, VISN 1 New England MIRECC Ms. Kathleen Barry , Director Workforce and Leadership, Office of Nursing Services

, Director Workforce and Leadership, Office of Nursing Services Mr Al Burzynski , Advisory Board Member, National Veterans Memorial and Museum

, Advisory Board Member, National Veterans Memorial and Museum Ms. Karen Ott , Director for Policy, Education and Legislation, Office of Nursing Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Director for Policy, Education and Legislation, Office of Nursing Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Robin Hemphill, Acting Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Quality, Safety and Value, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Acting Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Quality, Safety and Value, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mr. Fran Paez , Therapeutic Playaway Manager, Veteran Affairs & Military

, Therapeutic Playaway Manager, Veteran Affairs & Military Ms. Jennifer Purdy , Deputy District Veterans Experience Officer - Continental Region, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Deputy District Veterans Experience Officer - Continental Region, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Ms. Joy White , District Veterans Experience Officer - Pacific (SES), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, District Veterans Experience Officer - Pacific (SES), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mr. Jim Wartski , Director, Veterans Experience Office, North Atlantic District

, Director, Veterans Experience Office, North Atlantic District Mr. Curtis Carie , Director, Midwest District Veteran Experience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Director, Midwest District Veteran Experience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mr. Michael ("Mike") Galloucis, Sr, Director, Southeast Distrcit Veterans Expereience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Sr, Director, Southeast Distrcit Veterans Expereience Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Chakakhon Lea , Field Consultant, Office of Veterans Experience, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents