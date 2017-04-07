Government of Kuwait - Facilities and Infrastructure Construction Support Service

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait for facilities and infrastructure construction support service. The estimated cost is $319 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of Kuwait has requested possible sale for the design, construction, and procurement of key airfield operations, command and control, readiness, sustainment, and life support facilities for the Al Mubarak Airbase in Kuwait. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will provide project management, engineering services, technical support, facility and infrastructure assessments, surveys, planning, programming, design, acquisition, contract administration, construction management, and other technical services for the construction of facilities and infrastructure for the airbase. The overall project includes, among other features, a main operations center, hangars, training facilities, barracks, warehouses, support facilities, and other infrastructure required for a fully functioning airbase. The estimated total cost is $319 million.





The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by supporting the infrastructure needs of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

The facilities being constructed are similar to other facilities built in the past by USACE in other Middle Eastern countries. These facilities replace existing facilities and will provide autonomous airbase operations to the Kuwait Air Force. The new airbase will ensure the continued readiness of the Kuwait Air Force and allow for the continued education of current and future Kuwait Air Force personnel. The construction of this airbase will enable Kuwait to enhance the operational effectiveness of its military and promote security and stability throughout Kuwait. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this additional capability into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this infrastructure and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

USACE is the principal organization that will direct and manage this program. USACE will provide services through both in-house personnel and contract services. The estimated number of U.S. Government and contractor representatives to be assigned to Kuwait to implement the provisions of this proposed sale will be determined as a result of program definitization.

There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale. All defense articles and services listed in this transmittal are authorized for release and export to the Government of Kuwait.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release