Airbus highlights ACJ319 at ABACE

Demonstrates widest cabin of any business jet

Airbus Corporate Jets is exhibiting an ACJ319 at the ABACE show in Shanghai, giving prospective customers the opportunity to appreciate its potential and highlighting the company’s commitment to the important Chinese market.

It is the first time at the show for the MJet ACJ319, which is certificated to seat 19 passengers, is available for VIP charters, and features a cabin with three conference/lounge areas.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Industry 2016 Market Research Report

“Business aviation is to companies and governments what airlines are to the global economy, excelling at bringing people together to drive growth and benefit communities,” comments Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers John Leahy, “and Airbus corporate jets, with their more modern designs and greater passenger-capacity, excel at driving business aviation.”

The ACJ320 Family, of which the ACJ319 is part, has the widest and tallest cabin of any business jet while being similar in size externally, and inspired the new ACJ320neo Family.

Capitalising on new-generation engines and Sharklets, the new ACJ320neo Family offers a leap forward in range, better passenger comfort and a 16 per cent fuel-saving.

The resulting ACJ319neo will fly eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km, equivalent to 15 hours flying, while the ACJ320neo will transport 25 passengers 6,000 nm/11,100 km, or 13 hours.

Firm orders for the ACJ320neo Family already stand at eight aircraft, comprising two ACJ319neo and six ACJ320neo aircraft. Deliveries of the ACJ320neo will begin in the last quarter of 2018, and those of the ACJ319 in the second quarter of 2019.

Airbus offers corporate jet versions of all of its aircraft family. This includes the A350 XWB – the world’s most modern widebody and the first Airbus aircraft with a carbonfibre fuselage and wings. The corporate jet version features pre-installed Easyfit attachments to simplify cabin-outfitting.

With more than 17,000 orders and over 500 customers and operators, Airbus has one of the largest support networks in the world, serving its corporate jets as well as its airliners. Airbus corporate jet operators also benefit from dedicated services – including a “one call handles all” C4you service, customised maintenance programmes and an ACJ Service Centre Network.

More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release