Panama's SENAN AW139 fleet reaches 5,000 flight hour milestone

Moretti: ''This milestone further reinforces the strength of the relationship between Leonardo and the Republic of Panama''

Fleet of six AW139s supporting Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) for dual-use operations including rescue, medical evacuation, coastal patrolling

Additional two AW139s to join SENAN fleet in 2017

Leonardo announced today at LAAD in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that the fleet of six AgustaWestland AW139s operated by Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) has achieved a 5,000 flight hour milestone.

This result has been achieved in less than four years since the first AW139 entered into service with SENAN in mid-2013. SENAN has benefited from Leonardo’s well-positioned service network in North and Central America, including support from a local service center in Panama, and spares support and comprehensive training solutions provided by Leonardo Helicopters’ Philadelphia facility.





“This milestone further reinforces the strength of the relationship between Leonardo and the Republic of Panama, as well as the high level of support provided to their fleet of government helicopters,” said Mauro Moretti, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Leonardo. “Additional deliveries of helicopters later this year will continue to build on the success of Leonardo in the Republic of Panama and are evidence of the solutions we can provide across all sectors to serve the country, its businesses, and its people.”

The current fleet of AW139s, configured for dual-use operations, has been routinely called upon to perform rescue missions, medical evacuations, and coastal patrolling. Two of the SENAN AW139s have recently deployed for further disaster relief efforts in Central America. An additional two AW139s fully configured for anti-smuggling and defense operations across Panama are expected to be delivered by the end of 2017.

SENAN also operates an EMS-configured GrandNew helicopter, noted for its ability to transport patients from remote locations with limited accessibility.

