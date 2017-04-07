Elbit Showcases Border Solutions Expertise at Border Security Expo

Elbit Systems of America, LLC will feature the company's border security solutions at Border Security Expo. The event takes place April 11-13, 2017 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Elbit Systems of America's exhibit will be located at booth 317.

"Elbit Systems of America provides trusted border security solutions that include comprehensive surveillance systems, command & control, broadband services, and unmanned aircraft systems," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Our capabilities allow great flexibility in creating improved situational awareness at the border. We offer this through a modular architecture, the ability to integrate various sensors, and adaptability to integrate physical and technical solutions to form a layered approach to border security."





The company's border security capabilities that will be featured at Border Security Expo include:

Integrated Fixed Towers . The Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT) system is an affordable, effective, and successfully deployed border security solution. It currently provides 24/7 surveillance capability along portions of the Arizona border. It uses radars and cameras mounted on towers, connected through a communications network to command and control centers at Border Patrol Stations. The system helps keep America and our U.S. Border Patrol Agents safe by providing a high degree of situational awareness along the border. The program was recognized by industry for innovative and best practices, program excellence, most notable border security program and best federal government security program.

Integrated Border Security Operations . During the show, step into the Border Security Operations Center simulator for the opportunity to experience a command and control center that incorporates some of our most advanced border security solutions in an integrated operating picture for improved situational awareness.Panoramic Wide Area Persistent Surveillance Systems. Elbit Systems GroundEye is a proven solution for providing operational control over wide stretches of terrain in both time and space. The capability includes high-resolution video capture, large area footprint recording, and analysis at close and long range. The SupervisIR is an infrared Wide Area Persistent Surveillance System (WAPS), which brings unprecedented surveillance and situational awareness capabilities to the user. The technology can be installed as part of legacy surveillance systems and networks, and used by border agents in vehicles or on the ground.

Mission-critical Broadband Services for First Responders . With Widebridge Cloud™ and SmartResponder™, reliable, secure, and P25-compliant smartphones interoperate over LTE with Land Mobile Radio handsets in the field. This app-based solution extends situational awareness, first responder safety, and value to served communities.

Man-Portable Unmanned Aerial System - Both the VIDAR and Da-Vinci Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) will be on display during the show. The VIDAR provides unparalleled utility and reliability to the UAS market. The battery-powered small UAS features a universal payload mounting system that enables one aircraft to support multiple vertically mounted payload configurations during any deployment. The Da-Vinci vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) is a low altitude, small UAS designed for a wide range of weather and terrain conditions. The Da-Vinci features an automatic takeoff and landing capability and autonomous mission ?ights.

Primrose Wireless Sensor Networks. Primrose Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) are comprised of miniaturized, spatially distributed and bi-directional remotely monitored sensors. Deployed at the ground level, these standalone, self-powered, intelligent nodes cooperatively detect and track the movements of people, vehicles, and other events.

